Fire at a glance (numbers) Incident Name: South Fork Complex Fire

State: CA

Lead Agency: SHF

Size (acres): 948

Percent Contained: 6%

Estimate of Containment: Sept. 17, 2023

Personnel: 432

Structures Destroyed: 0

South Fork Complex (2 fires), Shasta-Trinity NF, USFS. IMT 2 (CA Team 11). Fifteen miles west of Hayfork, CA. Timber and brush. Active fire behavior with flanking, short crown runs and short-range spotting. Communities of Hyampom and Lake Mountain Ranch, energy and communication infrastructure threatened. Area closure in effect.

August 21, 2023 at 8:35 AM

3-9 Fire: 400 acres with 0% containment

Pilot Fire: 500 acres with 6% containment

Pelllitreau Fire: 3.4 acres with 100% containment

Sulphur Fire: 33 acres with 75% containment

Dozer line has been constructed on the southern perimeter of the 3-9 fire. The team priority is the southeastern corner to protect Hyampom and Lake Mountain Ranch. The 3N14 road on the east side is being reopened and improved with handline as part of this effort. Additional dozer line has been put in up to Bennet Peak and will eventually go to Grapevine Creek. There is high density of snags in the northern perimeter as this fire is in a 7 year old burn scar; this has made safely building line there a slow process. Additional contingency lines are being built around the fire as well.

The Pilot fire has dozer line in place on the northwest and southern sides. There were 2 spots over the line yesterday that were caught. Good progress has been made on the southwestern perimeter by CalFire crews working on private land. They have also been supporting the USFS effort with improving additional line. The Team priority for this fire is the northwest corner to prevent any runs up to the PG&E KV transmission line that supplies electricity to Eureka and surrounding communities on the coast. In some ways this is an easier fire to fight as there is no recent fire history to create snags that complicate safety issues for firefighters.

The Pellitreau fire has containment line around it and is in patrol status. Good progress has been made on the Sulfur fire; it is in mop up and patrol status as well.

Weather and Fire Behavior: An area of low pressure west of the Bay Area, coupled with increasing tropical moisture from tropical storm Hilary will bring increasing clouds, spotty showers and thunderstorms today and Tuesday. Firefighters will be watching for erratic and gusty winds from thunderstorm outflow and frequent lightning from the storm.

Community Meeting on Tuesday:

A community meeting is being held Tuesday, August 22nd at 6:00pm. The meeting will be held at the at the Veteran’s Hall – VFW Post 9546 located at: 9201 CA-3, Hayfork, CA. This meeting will be in-person.

Evacuation Warning:

These remain in effect. Please continue to check the Trinity County Wildfire and Evacuation site for up-to-date status and locations: Trinity County Wildfire and Evacuation Map

Forest Closure: There are new Forest Closure orders for the South Fork Complex Fire that have been posted on the Shasta-Trinity National Forest website home page. Please avoid the closed areas.