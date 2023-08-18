Fire at a glance (numbers) Incident Name: Reader

State: CA

Lead Agency: NEU

Size (acres): 1

Percent Contained: 100%

Estimate of Containment: August 17, 2023

Personnel: 50+

Structures Destroyed: 0

Reader, Hwy 49 and Reader Ranch Road in Nevada County.

August 17, 2023 at 8:32 PM

Hwy 49 is fully open again.

August 17, 2023 at 7:16 PM Reader report: One of the bus drivers for our local bus transit department Nevada County Connect was the one to spot the Reader fire starts and radioed it in to have dispatch call Cal Fire. Ahmer ( the driver) then used the bus fire extinguishers to try to put it out.

August 17, 2023 at 7:03 PM

Evacuation orders are being lifted for both NCO-E331 and NCO-E330. Use caution as there are still emergency personnel working in the area.

August 17, 2023 at 6:58 PM

Air Attack has released all tankers and the helicopter, AA 230 will do one more check along Hwy 49 before returning to Grass Valley Air Attack Base.

August 17, 2023 at 6:53 PM

Forward progress has been stopped on all spot fires. Extensive mop-up operations will take several hours. Hwy 49 is closed at Newtown Road, CHP is at scene.

August 17, 2023 at 6:47 PM

IC is canceling some of the incoming resources, fire activity has greatly diminished and no additional spots have been found.

August 17, 2023 at 6:46 PM

Thanks to reader John for the video of the tanker drop.

August 17, 2023 at 6:44 PM

Firefighters are making good progress, staging the dozer for now because of the progress made.

August 17, 2023 at 6:37 PM

Evacuation ORDER for a wildfire located near the area of Highway 49 and Old Highway 49 affecting zones NCO-E330 and NCO-E331; EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY.

August 17, 2023 at 6:35 PM

Tankers are working the three fires that are still active. One spot has been extinguished.

August 17, 2023 at 6:33 PM

Avoid Hwy 49 between Nevada City and North San Juan.

August 17, 2023 at 6:28 PM

Air Attack reports three small spot fires, roadside spots. Units are arriving at scene. Total of four fires, all along the roadside.

August 17, 2023 at 6:23 PM

Multiple spot fires reported from the initial fire on the river. Approximate location is on the North San Juan side before Shady Creek.

August 17, 2023 at 6:18 PM

Reported vegetation fire, full wildland dispatch on order, between 49 bridge and Reader Ranch Road.