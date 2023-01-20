Nevada City, CA January 16, 2023] Bluegrass lovers will want to get tickets early to enjoy an evening of incomparable musicianship as Yonder Mountain String Band takes the stage at Miners Foundry, Thursday evening, January 26th. Their latest release, “Get Yourself Outside” is a 2023 Grammy Award nominee for Best Bluegrass Album. The Colorado based band has been pushing the limits of what to expect with both original compositions as well as their own take on popular mainstream songs audience members will love since 1998.

Yonder Mountain String Band

The quartet is comprised of Adam Aijala on guitar, Dave Johnston on banjo, multi-instrumentalist Nick Piccinni (mandolin, fiddle, banjo and guitar) and Nevada City resident, bassist Ben Kaufmann. Their backgrounds are diverse and the varied paths leading them to come together as a band comes through in the music. The vocals and harmonies of Yonder Mountain String Band are smooth enough to bring tears to your eyes.

The whole thing has always been about the energy and the connection between all of us onstage and everyone out in the audience,” says guitarist Aijala.

The only one of their kind when they started out, their “jam-grass” style has built a large and loyal following. You will love dancing along to their repertoire of cover songs such as their take on King Harvest’s “Dancing in the Moonlight” or the Grateful Dead’s “Ripple” as well as to the countless original tunes they have released over the course of a quarter century.

2023 marks 25 years since the band formed and touring behind a new album adds to energy to the group. With a grammy nomination under their belt, there is no telling where the next 25 years will take this incredibly talented group of musicians. “I’ve never doubted for a second that this band wouldn’t work,” Kaufmann says. “That’s a wonderful experience to have known that early on – to not have fear or doubt in the creative experience. And when you think of it, how unlikely of a journey has this been?”

The band is excited to be back out on tour and will bring their high energy and enthusiasm to Miners Foundry. A music festival favorite, this visit to Nevada City is a rare opportunity to get up close and personal with a band that is not defined by genre as much as they are by their various backgrounds and love of all things music .

WHO: Miners Foundry Presents Yonder Mountain String Band WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959, Call (530) 265-5040 WHEN: Thursday, January 26, 2023 Doors at 7pm and Show at 8:00 p.m. HOW: $35 in advance, $38 at the door. Standing/ Dance Show Limited Seating Tickets available online, by phone or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office: 325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959 Tuesday – Friday | 9:00am – 4:00pm

The Miners Foundry Cultural Center is a living historic treasure serving Nevada County as a cultural art and community events center. More than a venue, the nonprofit’s mission is to preserve, enhance and utilize the historic Miners Foundry for cultural, educational and social activities in Nevada County. It is a symbol of California’s rich historical heritage, providing an educational and social bridge from our past to the present and future.