NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. – Tomorrow, September 14, 2023 is the first day those interested in running for office in the March 5, 2024 Presidential Primary Election can start collecting signatures to offset filing fees. This marks the official kickoff of election season. Gathering signatures in lieu of filing fees runs through November 8, 2023.

The recommended way to start filing for an elected office in Nevada County is to fill out the Candidate Filing Application and set up an appointment at the Elections Office. Prospective candidates for city or town council should file with the city/town clerk.

Local political party central committee candidate filing begins Sept. 29 at 8 a.m. and closes on Dec. 8 at 5 p.m.

Candidates for judicial office must file a Declaration of Intention to Become a Candidate between October 30, 2023 and November 8, 2023.

November 1, 2023 is the last day for municipalities, school districts, and special districts to deliver a notice of election to the county clerk. This includes offices and measures to be placed on the March ballot.

November 13, 2023 through December 8, 2023 is Declaration of Candidacy and

Nomination Papers filing period. If an incumbent fails to file, the deadline for that contest is extended until December 13, 2023.

The full primary candidate calendar and the full primary measure calendar are available for download. Candidates are also responsible for filing all required reports of campaign finance disclosures. Nevada County requires electronic filing of campaign finance disclosures. The FPPC filing schedule for candidates is here.

The following candidates have filed with the Fair Political Practices Commission and obtained an ID number.

District 1: Heidi Hall (incumbent)

District 2: Jeff Pettitt, Jason Tedder, Robert Tucker

District 5: Hardy Bullock (incumbent)

Voter registration

You can register to vote in Nevada County if all of the following are true:

You are a citizen of the United States

You reside in Nevada County

You will be at least 18 years old at the time of the next election

You are not currently incarcerated for the conviction of a felony

You have not been found by a court to be mentally incompetent

[Source: Nevada County Elections Office website]

Vote by mail

All registered active voters in Nevada County receive a vote-by-mail ballot each election and have the option to vote the mailed ballot or vote in person at any Vote Center throughout the County. More information on voting by mail in Nevada County can be found here.

Voting in person

February 24, 2024: 10 Day Vote Centers open 8am – 5pm

March 2, 2024: 3 Day Vote Centers open 8am – 5pm

Election Day is March 5, 2024. Polls are open 7am – 8pm