Full Moon snow falling this white night.

Bidding dancing flakes so long, while atmospheric rivers are approaching with endless days of rains.

The tense pressure and beauty of historic snow storms, is now transforming into anticipating unknowns,

of possible roof collapses, mud slides, floods, failing trees and more power loss, but many brave crews are ready and working hard around the clock.

Alerts and warnings are taken seriously and obediently as we are all in this together.

Sunshine is not in forecasts yet, as a misty gloom hovers in the drenched forest surrounding towns.

Our sturdy community in a state of not knowing what to expect, but living moment to moment.

It’s just a matter of time, as days are becoming longer, with hope of Springtime and sunny celebrations of joy.