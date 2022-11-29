Winter storm Wednesday night into Friday morning will bring rain, heavy mountain snow, gusty winds and mountain travel impacts. Brief break expected during the day Friday. A second winter storm Friday night into Sunday will bring additional rain, heavy mountain snow, and mountain travel impacts. Also, low snow! There’s still time to get ready.

Be Prepared

Have sufficient food and water for yourself and your pets to last for several days. Please bring your pets inside.

Pick up any prescription medication you may need before the storm hits.

Charge your electronic devices and check your flashlight and radio batteries.

Have repair supplies available.

Secure any outdoor furniture, breezy winds are likely with this storm.

Be aware of changing conditions and monitor your local media for weather alerts and updates.

Call 211 for people needing shelter.

If you are using firewood as a primary or backup heat source, make sure you have sufficient dry, seasoned wood available.

Gas up your vehicle.

Sandbag locations

Sand and sandbags at the county facility. Photo YubaNet

Sandbags are available throughout locations in the Foothills. Bring your own shovel, sand and bags are provided for free.

Nevada County

Next to the Nevada County Warehouse on the corner of Highway 49 and East Broad Street in Nevada City

Penn Valley Fire Protection District located at 10513 Spenceville Road in Penn Valley

North San Juan Community Hall located at 10057 Reservoir Street in North San Juan

Higgins Fire Station 21 located at 10106 Combie Road

Residents must bring their own shovel to fill the sandbags with sand. Sand bags are limited, Nevada County OES requests that residents only take what they plan to use for protection of their personal property.

Don’t forget to accomplish the following if possible

Clear rain gutters

Repair roof leaks

Cut away tree branches that could fall on your house (if there are any left)

Make sure exterior pipes are wrapped to avoid freeze damage, the very cold temperatures will last throughout the week

Safety tips from PG&E:

If outages occur: