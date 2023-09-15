Nevada County’s Human Resources Office is accepting donations for the upcoming United Way Book Sale, set for Sept. 27-Oct. 27 in the Eric Rood Administration Center lobby. Make room for more books by donating some of your favorites for a community cause, a real win-win!

Books can be dropped off between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Human Resources Office, second floor, Suite 260.

Please don’t bring these types of items:

Magazines of any type

Encyclopedias

DVD’s or VHS tapes

Outdated reference books

Then, between Sept. 27-Oct. 27, come back for the book sale and replenish your library. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the lobby of the Rood Center. All proceeds will benefit the United Way.

United Way of Nevada County’s mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of our community. United Way envisions a community where all individuals and families achieve their desired potential through Healthy Lives, Education and Income Stability. To that end, United Way’s service priority is to assure individuals and families in Nevada County are able to meet their basic needs of Food, Emergency Shelter, and Access to Healthcare. More information can be found at www.uwnc.org