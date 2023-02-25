The first of three storm waves has left the area. Residents, public works and utilities are busy cleaning up and preparing for two more winter blasts. Today, Nevada County libraries and transit are operating normally.

Waste Management, including the McCourtney Transfer Station are open as well. A quick look at the McCourtney camera shows no cars waiting in line.

The Nevada County and Sierra Roots shelter is open for daytime hours and overnight on Saturday, and Sunday at the Veterans Hall (lower level), 415 North Pine Street in Nevada City. The Homeless Outreach and Medical Engagement Team (HOME Team) will provide case management services to attendees and the Nevada County Veteran Services Office will also connect homeless veterans to available services. The county will reevaluate this weekend if the shelter operation has to be extended.

Nevada County Roads crew clearing a down tree on Dog Bar on Friday. Photo courtesy Nevada County

Road crews are continuing to work 24-7 in 12-hour shifts. During the Thursday/Friday storm, crews were busy removing trees and clearing the main roads. Today, they are focusing on arterial roads and the more rural county-maintained roads. Clearing these roads and pushing back snow along roadways at the higher elevations ahead of the next storm is a priority.

Downed trees on County Roads can be reported at www.nevadacountyca.gov/servicerequest, or 911. Downed power poles, as well as trees into power poles, should be reported directly to PG&E at 1-800-743-500 or 911. Never attempt to move a power line and treat every downed line as an energized line.

Hwy 49 is closed to through traffic from Newtown Road in Nevada City to North San Juan and through the junction with Hwy 89 in both directions. Hwy 20 is closed in both directions to through traffic from Nevada City to the junction with I-80.

The National Weather Service in Sacramento is forecasting snow levels at 2000-3000 feet on Sunday, with the storm coming in late afternoon. A significant third wave is pushing into our area on Monday through early Wednesday.

Snow levels 1000-2000 feet, heaviest midday Monday – Tuesday above 1500 feet. Above 1000 feet: 50-95% probability of > 4 inches of snow, 35-75% probability of > 8 inches of snow, and 20-50% probability of 12 inches of snow.

Enjoy the break in precip, and get ready for more snow and colder temperatures.