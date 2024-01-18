Finding a solution to the war between Israel and Hamas before it turns into a wider Middle East conflict is the subject of a United Nations Association (UNA) panel discussion 5-7 PM January 29 at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 S. Church Street, Grass Valley.

The public is invited to join an expert panel on the Middle East to learn how the combatants can be brought to a negotiated settlement, how civil society can emerge from the Gaza rubble and what options exist for a non-violent future and the peaceful governing of Gaza and Israel.

Our panel consists of Scott Kilner, career State Department diplomat and former Ambassador to Turkey and Afghanistan, Aimee Myers, Sierra College History Professor and a scholar of both World and American history, and Aya Caspi, an experienced Non-Violent Communication Instructor and an Israeli-American.

The carnage in Gaza and the potential for a much broader conflict in the Middle East continues to cause alarm and raises a call to action. We at the UNA are horrified by the situation in the Middle East and call for the following immediate actions:

An immediate humanitarian ceasefire between Hamas and Israel;

Immediate and unconditional release of civilians held hostage by Hamas;

Unimpeded humanitarian access to meet the urgent needs unfolding in Gaza;

Compliance with international humanitarian and human rights law, including principles of distinction and proportionality.

Join us January 29 at 5 PM at the UUCM to give voice to the call for Peace and the continued use of the UN as the best avenue for an end to the conflict.

For additional information, contact Rodney Raub, Golden Empire Chapter UNA Secretary, diverrod13@gmail.com or 530-263-4439.