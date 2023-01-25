One hundred and fifteen employees, with a combined service of 1,235 years to Nevada County, were recognized today. Thank you for your service.

“We do so much work within our community, throughout the state, and in some cases even the nation, and when we talk about the programs that we are so proud of, it’s the people that make them work,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Ed Scofield before recognizing the six employees receiving service awards for 25 years. “There’s a tremendous amount of pride in our employees and what we do. This is really an honor.”

“I am honored to come to work every day and work with such a smart, dedicated team. Our staff is committed to providing the highest level of service to our community, which shows with how many employees we recognized for their service here today,” added CEO Alison Lehman.

25 Years of Service

Kim Cuisinot, Behavioral Health

Dawn Federmeyer, Behavioral Health

Robert Hoskin Roads, Maintenance

Annette Lefrancois, HHSA-Admin

Jeannette Mullenax, Sheriff Truckee

Mike Sypnicki, Probation

20 Years of Service

Alicia Burget, Sheriff Operations

Linda Luchessa, Sheriff Truckee

Hope Claar, Probation

Olivia Ellis, Dept Social Services

Elizabeth Hare, Sheriff Corrections

Timothy Highsmith, Sheriff Operations

Jon Nau, Sheriff Corrections

William Prechter, Transit Christopher Stanio, Sheriff Operations

Merrill Straub, Probation

Matthew Steen, Sheriff Operations

Mike Cooper, Fleet

Russell Greene, Sheriff Operations

Tamara Holdcroft, Sheriff Dispatchers

James Kraywinkel, HHSA-Admin

Jason Spillner, Sheriff Adm Support Services

15 Years of Service

John Agostinho Roads Maintenance

Angelina Coffey Probation

Laurel Foster HHSA-Admin

David Garcia Solid Waste Western

Cindy Hunt Human Resources

Keri Klein Public Defender

Andrew Liller Sheriff Operations

Mechelle Morgan Child Support Services

Esteban Salinas District Attorney

Pat Schoellerman IS Admin Shelly Talbot District Attorney

Tim Walz Solid Waste Western

Jonathan Blix Sheriff Corrections

Micah Arbaugh Sheriff Operations

Meri Fisher Dept Social Services

Kathy Gibbons Public Health

Dennis Haack Sheriff Operations

Anna Tyner District Attorney

Brandon Weiss Sheriff Truckee

Holly Whittaker Public Health

10 Years of Service

Jim Amaral, Probation

Margie Castellanos, CDA Admin

Daniel Gomez, Transit

Bradley Rist, Waste Water Management

Rory Sonnier, Sheriff Operations

Sheree Toller, Sheriff Adm Support Services

Leslie Vera, Library Admin

Luci Wilson, Agriculture Services

Trina Woodward, Sheriff Adm Support Services

Brandon Lampe, Sheriff Court Security Shauneen Deschaine, CEO

Gregory Faber, Sheriff Adm Support Services

Monte Gillan, Building Inspection

Piret Griffith, Library Branch 3 – Truckee

Kevin Gunning, IS Admin

Denise Harben, District Attorney

Paul Johnson, Child Support Services

Catrie Levenson, Environmental Health

Dustin Moe, Sheriff Operations

Jeffrey Petersen, Behavioral Health

5 Years of Service

Mellissa Alisch, Dept Social Services

Casey Ayer, District Attorney

Jason Costa, Building Inspection

Chris De Nijs, Agriculture Services

Justin Drinkwater, Facilities Management

Ashley Fucci, Treasurer – Tax Collector

Danielle Funk, Child Support Services

Cheryl Gonzales, Dept Social Services

Jerrilyn Gow, Behavioral Health

Melissa Hawk, IS Admin

Crystal Jennings, Library Branch 2 Grass Valley

Linnea Johnston, Child Support Services

Nick Curtain, Sheriff Operations

Jennifer Borchert, District Attorney

Acacia Daniels, Auditor – Controller

Casey Davey, Behavioral Health

Deirdre Day, Dept Social Services

Ruby Jean De Quiroz, Dept Social Services Amanda Ellis, CDA Admin

Michael Haines, Sheriff Corrections

Darren Hamberlin, Behavioral Health

Nicole Johnson, Environmental Health

Priya Kannall, Behavioral Health

Taylor King, Sheriff Operations

Christopher Lambert, Sheriff Corrections

Kristen Layton, Sheriff Corrections

Bonny Long, Behavioral Health

Jay Marshall, Airport

Tracy Miller, Dept Social Services

Donna Morello, Library Branch 2 Grass Valley

Jaymie Nicholson, Dept Social Services

Thomas Oates, IS Admin

Michelle Oconnor, Dept Social Services

Carlos Ortega, Roads Maintenance

Brendan Phillips, Behavioral Health

Sylvia Pichitino, Behavioral Health Lauren Plantenga, Library Branch 2 Grass Valley

Tiffani Rooney, Dept Social Services

Trisha Tillotson, CDA Admin

Rachel Tucker, Library Branch 1 – M Helling

Erika Valdez, Dept Social Services

Kimberly Wellman, Library Admin

Taylor Wolfe, CEO

Patrick Maloney, Waste Water Management

Kathy Miller, Human Resources

Joy Reed, Library Branch 1 – M Helling

Ana Rivera, Behavioral Health

Kenneth Springsted, IS Admin

Zoe Toffaleti, Dept Social Services

Mindy Trygg, Auditor – Controller

Robin Van Valkenburgh, Transit

Haley Wall, Sheriff Corrections

Caleb Warr, Sheriff Operations

Congratulations to all the Service Awards recipients!

The traditional Cupcake reception followed the ceremony, here are some photos.

All photos by YubaNet’s photographer Penny P. Collins.