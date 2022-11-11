The Peardale-Chicago Park Fire Protection District Board of Directors is pleased to announce the passage of our proposed Fire Benefit Assessment. At the Board meeting on November 10th the returned ballots were counted and 75% voted in favor of the assessment. A simple majority was required for the assessment to pass.

This assessment in the amount of $236.42 per improved parcel will be a yearly fee and will be placed on property tax bills beginning November 2023.

This assessment which will generate approximately $400,000 of additional yearly revenue will be utilized by the Fire Department in the following manner:

Hire two (2) full time driver/operators to provide 24hr a day station coverage. Hire seasonal firefighters so there is one on in the daytime 365 days a year. Fund the Capital Improvement Fund with $55,000 per year. Increase current full time salaries to be more competitive in the current hiring market.

The Board of Directors wishes to thank all district residents for their support in ensuring the Fire Department can continue to maintain this valuable community service.