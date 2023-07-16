We asked you to send us photos showing how you and your family and friends are keeping cool during this heat wave. A funny thing happened, we received a slew of animal pics. Our readers love their pets.

Felines al fresco

Mr Fluffy Abbie Lulu Skipper

Chilling Canines

Pearl Daisy Nugget Dash Captain Cusco

Bird bath reimagined

Wildlife Ambassador Steamer Scrappy

According to the National Weather Service in Sacramento, the hot temperatures will result in widespread Major Heat Risk for the Valley and foothills, with widespread Moderate Heat Risk over the mountains. Localized Extreme Heat Risk is expected in the foothills. Highs of 105 to 110 are expected across most of the Valley and lower foothill elevations this afternoon, and readings in the 90s will be possible up to about the 6000 foot elevation over the mountains. Little to no overnight relief is expected tonight as low temperatures will generally remain in the upper 60s to near 80 degrees for the Valley and foothills.

Continue to hydrate, provide water for your pets and the wildlife too. Also, continue to email news@yubanet.com or text (530-409-9888) your photos!