Smartsville, Calif. November 17, 2023 – 34-year-old James Robert Wolfsgruber Jr. of Smartsville was arrested on Nov. 15, 2023 on several charges, including felony child endangerment, felony possession of a firearm, felony possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a loaded firearm, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor cultivation of cannabis, and committing a felony while released on bail or own recognizance.

On Nov. 15, 2023, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) deputies and detectives responded to the 10000 block of Wild Turkey Ln. in Smartsville to assist Nevada County Probation officers, who were at the residence already to arrest Wolfsgruber on an unrelated probation violation.

While on scene, NCSO deputies and Probation officers located over 30 pounds of processed cannabis; an uncapped syringe on the floor filled with suspected methamphetamine and heroin; and a loaded shotgun with the safety off, which was leaning against a child’s play kitchen. All items were accessible to a minor present at the scene.

Social workers from Nevada County Child Welfare Services were called to the scene and took custody of the minor.

Wolfsgruber was booked into Wayne Brown Correctional Facility without incident. Following his arrest, NCSO detectives returned to the residence on Nov. 16 to execute a newly obtained search warrant and 331 additional pounds of processed cannabis were seized and 75 cannabis plants destroyed. Wolfsgruber’s father, 68-year-old James Robert Wolfsgruber Sr., who lives on the property as well, was also cited for misdemeanor cultivation of cannabis.

This case remains under investigation.