If your business, organization or agency is closed or a service is canceled today – let us know. Email news@yubanet.com or text 530-409-9888 and we’ll add you to the list.

Schools and local government services

February 27, 2023 at 11:19 AM Clear Creek School and Penn Valley School District are calling minimum days.

February 27, 2023 at 10:54 AM Grass Valley City Council regular scheduled council meeting & closed door session on Feb. 28th have been postponed to March 1st.

February 27, 2023 at 10:36 AM All Eastern and Western Nevada County facilities are CLOSED as of 10:30am today due to the winter weather.

February 27, 2023 at 10:27 AM The Nevada City courthouse will be closed for the remainder of the day due to inclement weather and road conditions.

February 27, 2023 at 9:44 AM Plumas County offices are closed Monday, February 27, 2023, due to weather.

February 27, 2023 at 8:22 AM The following schools in Placer County are closed for snow days due to road conditions:

Alta Dutch Flat Elementary

Colfax Elementary

Colfax High School

Foresthill High School

PCOE State Preschools in Colfax and Kings Beach

Placer Hills Union School District

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District

February 27, 2023 at 7:14 AM Yuba Feather Elementary is closed today, 2/27/23, due to snow.

February 27, 2023 at 6:41 AM Colfax Elementary School is closed today.

February 27, 2023 at 6:36 AM Colfax High School is closed today.

February 27, 2023 at 6:32 AM The Truckee courthouse will be closed today, 2.27.23, due to weather and road conditions.

February 27, 2023 at 6:26 AM Tall Pines Nursery School in Grass Valley is closed today.

February 27, 2023 at 6:20 AM Camptonville School is closed today.

February 27, 2023 at 6:20 AM The Nevada County Superintendent of Schools office will be closed today, February 27, 2023.

February 27, 2023 at 6:11 AM Little Friends Child Development Center is closed today.

February 27, 2023 at 6:11 AM Grass Valley Schools and all services / programs will be closed due to snow today. Monday February 27th.

Margaret G. Scotten

Lyman Gilmore Middle School

Bell Hill Academy

Grass Valley Charter School

Our Kids Place Preschool

Grass Valley Little Learners Preschool

February 27, 2023 at 6:05 AM All schools in Western Nevada County, including Sierra College Nevada County campus, are CLOSED, EXCEPT:

Clear Creek is OPEN running on normal schedule and Penn Valley School District will be open and running on normal schedule.

Pleasant Ridge School District, including Arete County Special Ed classes will be open but on early release schedule.

February 27, 2023 at 6:05 AM Foresthill High School is closed today.

February 27, 2023 at 6:02 AM The Sierra College-Nevada County Campus is CLOSED today, Monday, February 27th, due to snow and inclement weather. All offices are closed and all day and evening classes and activities are cancelled.

February 27, 2023 at 5:57 AM All Nevada City Schools are closed today, Monday, February 27.

February 26, 2023 at 3:39 PM Per Union Hill Superintendent Andy Parsons, Monday classes are canceled due to weather. All other school districts will make a decision by 6:00 am on Monday – we will post any closures immediately.

Businesses/Orgs

February 27, 2023 at 12:11 PM Sierra Streams Institute: The SciPub event that was scheduled to be held at the Gold Vibe Kombuchary tomorrow evening has been postponed because of unsafe driving conditions due to the winter storm. We are working to find an new date and will let you know as soon as possible.

February 27, 2023 at 11:57 AM Samba Soccer in Grass Valley is closed today for all youth and adult soccer.

February 27, 2023 at 11:48 AM Interfaith Food Ministry is closing at noon.

February 27, 2023 at 11:08 AM Waste Management update: Due to the heavy snowfall, all trucks have been recalled. We have parked our trucks at the Fairgrounds and will try to launch again tomorrow. (CNG fueling is also a consideration, as the fueling stations are back at the hauling site.)

February 27, 2023 at 10:48 AM Pine Street Burgers in Grass Valley is closed today.

February 27, 2023 at 10:44 AM Sammie’s Nifty Thrift will be closed today.

February 27, 2023 at 10:42 AM Gold Country Gymnastics is closed today for all classes.

February 27, 2023 at 10:33 AM Due to the severe weather, the Grass Valley branch office of Alta California Regional Center will be closed on Monday, February 27, 2023 for the safety of our staff and clients. Staff are working remotely today and available for calls and emails.

February 27, 2023 at 9:46 AM The Pizza Joint in Nevada City will be closed today.

February 27, 2023 at 9:35 AM Novak’s Menswear, downtown Nevada City will be closed today

February 27, 2023 at 9:22 AM The Tool Shed on Maltman Drive in Grass Valley is closed today.

February 27, 2023 at 8:26 AM Peaceful Valley Farm & Garden Supply will be closed today, Monday Feb. 27th.

February 27, 2023 at 8:25 AM Waste Management Service Updates: We had a late start today trying to get all the trucks out of the snow and safely down the icy Loma Rica road. Thank you, County of Nevada Public Works for helping with the snow removal efforts in the hauling yard! We will be getting to the Friday route today and will be servicing all residents a day behind, through Saturday. There may still be roads or neighborhoods that are not accessible to the trucks. North San Juan and Washington transfer stations are closed today as our staff could not get to the sites to open today from where they live.

February 27, 2023 at 8:11 AM FREED’s Grass Valley office will be closed Monday February 27. Staff are working remote and can be reached at 530-477-3333. Housing Club is cancelled this week.

February 27, 2023 at 7:11 AM Due to the snowstorm, the Western Sierra Medical Clinic Grass Valley location at 844 Old Tunnel Road will be closed Monday, February 27, 2023. The other locations will remain open. With limited staffing, phone wait times will be longer than usual. Messages will be returned the following business day. Telehealth visits will be available. If you were scheduled for an in-office appointment, a staff member will contact you to reschedule or offer a telehealth appointment. Please check our website regularly for the most up-to-date information. www.wsmcmed.org | (530) 274-9762

February 27, 2023 at 6:48 AM AARP Tax Aide services at First Baptist Church Grass Valley canceled today. Reschedule at Tinyurl.com/GVTaxAide.