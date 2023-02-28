If your business, organization or agency is closed or a service is canceled today – let us know. Email news@yubanet.com or text 530-409-9888 and we’ll add you to the list.

Schools and local government services

For the safety of all students and staff: All schools in Western Nevada County closed Tuesday, February 28 due to weather and road conditions.

Camptonville School will be closed Feb. 28th.

The Sierra College-Nevada County Campus will remain CLOSED on Tuesday, February 28th, due to snow and inclement weather. All offices will remain closed and all day and evening classes and activities are cancelled.

Alta/Dutch Flat Elementary will be closed on Feb. 28.

All Sierra-Plumas Joint Unified Schools are closed Tuesday, 2-28-23 due to weather conditions.

Tues Feb 28th All Western and Eastern Nevada County Facilities Closed Due to Winter Storm.

Nevada County Superior Court will be closed on Tuesday, February 28, due to inclement weather and road conditions.

The North San Juan Fire Protection Board-meeting and Public Hearing scheduled for Tuesday, February 28th, has been cancelled and postponed to March 14th.

Colfax High School will be closed on Feb. 28, 2023.

Businesses/Orgs

For safety, SNMH will be closing Building 4 (Quest Labs and Outpatient Xray) due to weather conditions on Feb. 28.

Yubadocs Urgent Care in Grass Valley will be closed.

Mountain Grubs Sandwich Shop in Grass Valley is closed on Tuesday due to weather.

Gold Country Gymnastics will remain closed Tuesday 2/28 and plans to reopen on Wednesday 3/1 pending weather outlook.