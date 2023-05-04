Penn Valley, Ca. – An investigation into a stolen utility trailer and generator on Tuesday 5/2/2023 at approximate 11:00 a.m. in the 12000 block of Country Heights Dr, developed into the recovery of additional suspected stolen property and mail involving potentially more than a dozen additional victims from multiple counties including Nevada and Yuba County.

Nevada County Deputies arrested 26-year-old Shawna Baldwin of Challenge, Ca. for multiple crimes including Grand Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, Mail Theft, Vehicle Theft, Vandalism, False Impersonation, and Transportation of a Controlled Substance. Deputies contacted Baldwin at an unoccupied property after the owner of the property called the Sheriff Office upon seeing a suspicious vehicle trespassing on the property. Upon arrival, Deputies located a generator belonging to the property owner in the bed of the suspect truck. The victim advised of additional items missing including a utility trailer that they stored at the location.

During the investigation, Deputies learned of an address on Easy Street in Penn Valley where they responded to and located the stolen utility trailer that had was allegedly taken from the Country Heights Drive property. A vehicle belonging to Baldwin was also located parked next to the stolen trailer, with additional stolen property located in Baldwin’s vehicle.

Shawna Baldwin was booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility where she remains in custody on multiple felony charges. The investigation is active and ongoing into the additional thefts and deputies are conducting follow up with additional potential victims.