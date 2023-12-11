NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. December 11, 2023 – Three local measures will be on the Primary Election ballot. Nevada County Clerk-Recorder Natalie Adona assigned the letters to the local measures:

Twin Ridges Elementary School District, School Bond Measure – Measure A

City of Grass Valley, General Tax Measure – Measure B

City of Nevada City, Special Tax Measure – Measure C

Only voters living within the school district or city limits will have one of the measure on their ballot.

Other important information about the March 5, 2024 Presidential Primary Election is available on the county’s website at www.nevadacountyca.gov/3770/March-5-2024-Presidential-Primary-Electi