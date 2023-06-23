Whether you excel in culinary arts, agriculture, fine art, quilting, or are highlighting your grandkids’ talents, the Nevada County Fair invites you to share your hobby, project, or special skill. From pickles to pottery, cattle-raising to cookies, gardening to photo collecting, this is your chance to share your talent and perhaps earn a ribbon. Nevada County residents have until July 24th at 4 p.m. to submit their applications to secure a spot in this year’s fair.

We caught up with Andrew Trygg and Katie Bielen to tell us more and share some highlights from past years. Every Nevada County resident, age five or older, is sure to find something that sparks an interest.

Division 53: “I’m a Proud Grandparent!” is dedicated to grandparents in Nevada County who have talented grandkids from out of the area and want to share creations made by their grandkids.

Division 61: “Out of the Attic” is a great excuse to dig through old photos. Fun and interesting vintage photos can be entered, and family history shared.

Division 208: Anyone with a knack for pickles, relishes, and sauces should look at this division. With 25 classes, including classics like Catsup and unique specialties like ChowChow and Giardiniera, there’s plenty of room for creativity.

For those who appreciate the unique beauty of “ugly”, there is Division 63 – Decorative Lamp Ugly Lamp Competition or the always popular Youth Competition featuring the Ugliest Decorated Cake Contest in Division 359.

Trygg also invites all looking to purchase fresh, locally raised meat to attend the Junior Livestock Auction. Open to all looking to support local youth in agriculture, and Nevada County Fairgrounds staff are happy to answer any questions you may have during regular hours, Monday through Friday, 8:00-5:00 pm.

Be sure to review the competition handbook for detailed guidelines and prepare to be part of this exciting community event.

Adults https://nevadacountyfair.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Adult-Pages.pdf?inframe=yes&iframe=true

Youth https://nevadacountyfair.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Youth-Pages.pdf?inframe=yes&iframe=true

Junior and Open Livestock entries

About 55 plants needed to be replaced but everything is looking ready to dazzle by August. Learn more about what it takes to grow and maintain the 1,080 “Orange Perfection,” aka “Nevada County Fair Marigold” here or here.