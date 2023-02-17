The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is underway. Tonight, artists of the 2023 Wild & Scenic Art Exhibition were celebrated at the Seven Stars Gallery in Nevada City.

Meanwhile, the Film Festival staffers and volunteers were busy welcoming filmmakers and festival goers at the SYRCL offices. If you haven’t printed your tickets, go to Nevada City Fest HQ at The National Exchange Hotel in Nevada City Friday, starting at noon and the amazing volunteers will help you fest.

How To Fest (In-Person)

How do I get create my own custom schedule?

Visit the WSFF Eventive schedule page by clicking here. Tip: Change the schedule view to Grid and then look for the ticket icon at the bottom right of a session to see which you have tickets to already.



What is a Film Session?

A session is a grouping of films shown together in an approximate 2.5 hour block. Wild & Scenic programs sessions in Nevada City and Grass Valley on Friday Evening, Saturday Morning,

Saturday Mid-Day, Saturday Afternoon, Saturday Evening, Sunday Morning, Sunday Mid-Day and Sunday Afternoon. When you buy a session ticket you have access to all venues during that session specified by your ticket. But please note, all passholders must buy a separate ticket for the special film events (3D Films, Saturday Morning Kid Films, and Sunday/Monday Night Award Winner screenings). During any given session, there are 7 to 9 venues screening films.

I really want to see a certain film—How can I make sure I get a seat?

Experienced film festival goers know that if there is a film you really want to see, get to that theater early! Even if that film is playing in the middle or the end of a session, get there before the beginning of the session and stay there to make sure you get a seat. And remember that most films will play more than once throughout the event. All venues open 30 minutes prior to their start time.

Even if that film is playing in the middle or the end of a session, get there before the beginning of the session and stay there to make sure you get a seat. And remember that most films will play more than once throughout the event. All venues open 30 minutes prior to their start time. A Watershed Pass allows you to have a pre-reserved seat with your name on it for the sessions you attend. To have a pre-reserved seat for a given film session you must reserve that space through Eventive.

To see where a film is screening, click on the Film Guide button at WSFF.Eventive.Org. Once you have selected the film you are interested you can find the list of when and where that film is screening under “Showings – select to order tickets:” Once you have found which Showing you would like to attend, click on the teal Order Tickets button at the top of that film session’s page.

Looking for what is screening at a particular venue? Click on the Schedule button at WSFF.Eventive.org. Then click on the Filter Events button in the top right. You can then filter the schedule by venue by selecting the venue you’d like from the list.

Why can’t the Festival guarantee me a seat at the film I want to see?

All venues are first-come, first-served. We can guarantee you a seat at one of the venues, but not necessarily at the one you may want. If you are a Festival Passholder you can use your pass to reserve space at the sessions you plan to attend. You still need to arrive to the venue 15-30min prior to the start time to be able to get a seat. If you do not arrive within 15 minutes from start time your space will no longer be considered reserved and be opened up for other attendees.

If you arrive at a venue that is full, please check with the volunteers at the door for available seating at other venues.

A Watershed Pass allows you to have a pre-reserved seat with your name on it for the sessions you attend. To have a pre-reserved seat for a given film session you must reserve that space through Eventive. If you do not arrive within 15minutes from start time and the theater is otherwise at capacity, your space will no longer be considered reserved and be opened up for other attendees.

Currently, the only other way to guarantee a seat for the film you want to see, is to support SYRCL at a significant level. Donors contributing more than $6,000 annually receive the benefit of advance reserved seating.

How do I know when and where a film screens?

Just explore the film guide on WSFF.Eventive.org. Click on the film you want to know about. Then look under Showings to see when and where the film is being screened (including virtually). Click on a Showing to learn more about that film session or to order tickets. Click on the Order Tickets button and then choose to reserve the session using your festival pass, or to purchase individual session tickets.

When can I see award-winning films?

A selection of award winning films will play at special screenings on Sunday and Monday evenings. Sunday Award Winner screenings will happen at both Nevada Theatre in Nevada City, and at at the Grass Valley Center for the Arts (main theater). The Monday Locals night award winners will screen at the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City and Del Oro in Grass Valley on Monday night! *Yes, each night there will be different films screened! Award winners will be announced Sunday afternoon at the Awards Party at Miners Foundry. Visit our tickets page for more information.

There are films I want to see screening at the same time—What should I do?

n an attempt to accommodate this conundrum, the majority of films screen more than once. And if you still don’t get to see everything you want, check SYRCL’s Film Library in March to borrow 2023 films (and films from years past) – free for SYRCL members!

How can I meet some of the guest filmmakers and speakers?

One of the coolest things about Wild & Scenic is meeting the great people behind the films. You’ll probably bump into them at the venues or around town (look for their special badges), or you can meet filmmakers after sessions and at the Media Lounge. Some of our filmmakers and special guests will also be facilitating Activist Workshops on Saturday & Sunday, which is a great way to get a more intimate sense of their work.

What are the workshops all about?

On Saturday, 9:30am – 6:30pm, and Sunday, 9:30am – 12pm, at the Earthjustice Activist Center (Nevada City’s City Hall), you can learn more about the issues presented in the films and how to make a difference. Or, if you are a budding filmmaker, learn the secrets of industry professionals. And did we mention that the workshops are FREE? There will also be other panels and presentations during film sessions and other locations TBA.

