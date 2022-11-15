Thanksgiving turkey

Thanksgiving poll

Turkey or... ?
Stuffing or Dressing?
Is there any other way?!Yes, it's a traditionNeutralHonestly, noNot on our table!
Is there any other way?!Yes, it's a traditionNeutralHonestly, noNot on our table!
Is there any other way?!Yes, it's a traditionNeutralHonestly, noNot on our table!
Is there any other way?!Yes, it's a traditionNeutralHonestly, noNot on our table!
Is there any other way?!Yes, it's a traditionNeutralHonestly, noNot on our table!
Pies or ice cream?