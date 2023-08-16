Fire at a glance (numbers) Incident Name: Head, KNF

State: CA

Lead Agency: KNF

Size (acres): 4,000

Percent Contained: 0%

Estimate of Containment: unknown

Personnel:

Structures Destroyed:

KNF Head Fire, near the confluence of the Klamath and Scott Rivers, Klamath National Forest. Evacuations and road closures in effect.

August 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM

Fire has a rapid rate of spread, structures are threatened with evacuations in progress. There is a threat to powerlines and HWY 96, Hwy 96 is currently closed to through traffic.

Due to fire activity on the Head Fire, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, with the support of our fire partners, is issuing an upgrade to EVACUATION ORDER for the following zone(s):

Zone SIS-1236 (south of Hamburg)

Zone SIS-1120 (East of Horse Creek Road)

Zone SIS-1117 (South of California Highway-96)

Zone SIS-1007 (North of California Highway-96)

The following Zone(s) are under an EVACUATION WARNING:

EVACUATION WARNING(S):

Zone SIS-1010 (North of Highway 96)

Zone SIS-1123 (South of Highway 96)

Zone SIS-3502 (North of Hi-You Gulch Road, Mcadam Creek Road)

Zone SIS-2007 (North of Fort Jones Road)

Zone SIS-2004 (North of Scott River Road)

Zone SIS-2001 (South of Scott River Road, Scott Bar Mountain Lookout Road)

Zone SIS-1233 (South of Forest Route 44n04)

Zone SIS-1230-A (North of Elk Creek Road)

Zone SIS-1230-B (South of Cougar Creek)

-Zone SIS-1114 (North of Grider Ridger, China Grade Road)

Zone SIS-1004 (North of Highway 96)

PLEASE BE CONSIDERATE OF ROAD CLOSURES.

– Residents under EVACUATION ORDERS need to evacuate IMMEDIATELY.

– Residents under EVACUATION WARNINGS need to be ready to evacuate.

– Surrounding areas should be ready to evacuate if needed.

– See ZoneHaven Map for more information: community.zonehaven.com

– Resources are continuing to arrive at the incident.

SHELTERS

If you are in need of shelter, the Kahtishraam Wellness Center (1403 Kahtrishraam, Yreka, CA 96097) is open to those affected. If you have questions about the shelter, please call 530-340-3539.

Animal Shelters are available at the following locations:

Dog Evacuation Shelter:

Rescue Ranch Yreka 2216 East Oberlin Road, Yreka CA 96097

Contact: 530-842-0829

Cat Evacuation Shelter:

SNIP of Siskiyou County Armory building 1712 Fairgrounds Rd., Yreka, CA 96097

Contact: 541-531-1086

Livestock Animal Evacuation Shelter (Horses, pigs, sheep, goats, birds):

Siskiyou Golden Fair

1712 Fairlane Road, Yreka, CA 96097

Contact: Tom Taylor 530-340-1038