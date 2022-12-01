Happening Now brings you community news, updates and announcements throughout the day. Don’t forget to refresh/reload this page to see the latest updates.

December 1, 2022 at 11:48 AM Residential structure fire, flames seen behind the home, on La Porte Road near Hummingbird Way in the Brownsville area. Units dispatched.

December 1, 2022 at 10:48 AM Vehicle into a power pole on Banner Lava Cap at Old Wood Road in Nevada City, roadway is partially blocked.

December 1, 2022 at 10:32 AM Heads up, Hwy 49 from Dorsey to Gold Flat Road is experiencing rolling closures for Caltrans emergency work.

December 1, 2022 at 10:21 AM Disabled vehicle on Hwy 49 at Smith Road, tow truck dispatched, use caution in the area and reduce your speed (a good idea anyway in this weather.)

December 1, 2022 at 9:49 AM Power outage along Hwy 20 has been reduced to 208 customers. The North Bloomfield side is back up again. Thanks to reader Helen for the heads up.

December 1, 2022 at 9:48 AM Nevada County and Sierra Roots will open the Cold Weather Shelter Thursday Night, December 1st, and Friday night, December 2nd. The Cold Weather Shelter is located at the Veterans Hall (lower level), 415 North Pine Street in Nevada City. The shelter will open at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday in Nevada City Veterans Hall and will accept guests until 8:00 p.m. The shelter will close at 7:30 a.m. each morning. The Homeless Outreach and Medical Engagement Team (HOME Team) will provide case management services to attendees and the Nevada County Veteran Services Office will also connect homeless veterans to available services. Hospitality House will provide Homeless Access Transportation (HAT) to and from the sheltering location.

December 1, 2022 at 9:41 AM Two major winter storms with mountain travel impacts, cold mornings to follow. Winter storm will bring rain, heavy mountain snow, gusty winds and mountain travel impacts today. Break expected later tonight into Friday night. A second winter storm Saturday and Sunday will bring additional rain, heavy mountain snow, and mountain travel impacts. Lingering showers into Monday.

December 1, 2022 at 9:34 AM 517 customers affected by a power outage in the McCourtney Road area past Indian Springs Road. No estimated time of restoration.

December 1, 2022 at 9:23 AM Tahoe National Forest firefighters are planning 76 acres of prescribed burns today through Sunday near Bullards Bar. Firefighters will be burning hand piles near the Bullards Bar Work Center.

December 1, 2022 at 9:20 AM Two-car accident on Hwy 49 at the Brunswick Road on ramp, use caution in the area.

December 1, 2022 at 9:11 AM Reader Sarah reports another outage on Wolf Mountain Road.

December 1, 2022 at 9:08 AM Hwy 20/North Bloomfield area power outage is affecting 946 customers.

December 1, 2022 at 9:01 AM Down tree blocking all of the roadway on Wet Hill Road in Nevada City, Public Works notified.

December 1, 2022 at 8:28 AM According to Buzz, the power has been restored in the Wolf Mountain area.

December 1, 2022 at 8:23 AM Power outage affecting 517 customers in the Wolf Mountain area, no estimated time of restoration yet.

December 1, 2022 at 8:22 AM Heads up, roadway flooding on Hwy 49 at the Idaho-Maryland ramps.

December 1, 2022 at 8:02 AM Abandoned car blocking the roadway on East Bennett Street in Grass Valley, appears to have been in an accident.

December 1, 2022 at 7:59 AM Today is a permissible burn day in Nevada County and Sierra County.

For non-residential burning, an Air Pollution Permit from the Air District is always required. Burn only natural vegetation that grew on the property where you are burning. Never burn garbage, construction debris, painted wood, etc. For best smoke dispersion, recommended burn hours are 9 AM to 3 PM. Do not burn wet, snow covered piles, which prevents a clean, hot fire, and creates a smoke health hazard.

Burning is always prohibited inside the city limits of Nevada City and Grass Valley.

December 1, 2022 at 7:55 AM Power outage affecting 131 customers along Newtown Road, tree into power lines. No estimated time of restoration yet.

December 1, 2022 at 7:20 AM December 1, 2022 at 7:22 AM Reader Dennis reports power has been restored in Lake Wildwood.

December 1, 2022 at 7:16 AM Power outage affecting 262 customers in the North San Juan area, no estimated time of restoration available.

December 1, 2022 at 6:32 AM Power outage along Pleasant Valley Road is affecting 896 customers. Estimated restoration time is 10:15 am.

December 1, 2022 at 6:24 AM Units at scene on Minnow Way in Lake Wildwood report the power lines are intact, however power is out in the area.

December 1, 2022 at 6:14 AM Reader Dennis reports a power outage in Lake Wildwood.

December 1, 2022 at 6:08 AM Tree into power lines, lines are arcing, on Minnow Way across from Golden Trout Way in the Lake Wildwood area. Units dispatched.

December 1, 2022 at 6:05 AM All Nevada County schools are open today.

See more 🌧️❄️ Widespread precipitation is being observed across interior #NorCal this morning, making for a wet commute. Rain/snow will taper off by this evening. Here is what you can expect for storm timing for the rest of today. Give yourself extra time to reach your destination! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/0X9BkwELyy — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 1, 2022

