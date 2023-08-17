Fire at a glance (numbers) Incident Name: Lone Pine

State: CA

Lead Agency: SRF

Size (acres): 410

Percent Contained: 2%

Estimate of Containment:

Personnel: 150

Structures Destroyed: 0

Lone Pine, SRF. Burning north of Horse Linto Creek and east of Trinity River on the Six Rivers National Forest and southern border of the Hoopa Reservation.

August 16, 2023 at 7:44 PM

Moderate fire behavior reported today. Structures, fish and wildlife habitat and cultural land of The Hoopa Tribe remain threatened. There is a Red Flag Warning in the fire area today for thunderstorms on dry fuels.

August 16, 2023 at 7:34 PM

As of Wednesday afternoon, August 16, the Lone Pine Fire had grown to approximately 400 acres with 0 percent containment. Of the 23 confirmed fires burning within the Six Rivers National Forest following recent lightning activity, the Lone Pine Fire is one of several top priority fires. The fire is burning between the Horse Linto Creek and Tish Tang Creek drainages and east of the Trinity River.

The fire is currently being managed by the North Coast Incident Management Team 3 (IMT3) and the Six Rivers National Forest (SRNF). The fire is under a full suppression tactic. Firefighters are creating a handline and heavy equipment are creating dozer lines near Tish Tang Ridge. A firing operation is expected to strengthen lines on the west side of the fire within the next 48 hours.

Because the fire has burned over the Hoopa Valley Indian Reservation’s southern border, the North Coast Incident Management Team 3 and SRNF is working in close coordination with the Hoopa Valley Tribal Council and Hoopa Fire Department to prioritize protection of tribal resources and cultural sites.

There are currently no evacuation advisories, warnings, or orders associated with the Lone Pine Fire, however, Hoopa Fire Department Chief Greg Moon said that the necessary tools are in place should an evacuation be necessary.

“Even though the fire has burned onto the reservation, there are currently no structures threatened,” Moon said. “Our teams are meeting regularly and have plans in place to protect the community.” There are currently 150 fire personnel assigned to the fire; 3 handcrews, 5 engines, 1 dozer, 2 water tenders and 55 overhead staff. Additionally resources have been ordered and are in route.

The Hoopa Fire Department is also expecting additional resources from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Tule River Fire, Chumash Fire, Quartz Valley Fire and the Nature Conservancy, to help with initial attack of this fire and any additional potential fires.

A red flag warning due to excessive heat and northwest winds remains in effect through 9pm tonight. There is currently a forest closure on the Hoopa Valley Indian Reservation at Tish Tang Road and Sign Board Gap. No additional road or forest closures are in effect at this time.

Official information regarding the Lone Pine Fire will be provided by the Hoopa Fire Department and Office of Emergency Services and Six Rivers National Forest. In addition, KIDE 91.3 FM will broadcast updates daily. Maps and updates will also be posted at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/casrf-lone-pine-fire

Residents are encouraged to download the “Genasys” application on their smartphones, or visit https://app.zonehaven.com to stay informed about potential threats, advisories, warnings and orders.