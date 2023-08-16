Fire at a glance (numbers) Incident Name: Slide, Mendocino NF

State: CA

Lead Agency: MNF

Size (acres): 60

Percent Contained:

Estimate of Containment: unknown

Personnel: 40+

Structures Destroyed: 0

Slide 1, near Slides Ridge, approximately 1.5 miles north of Mt. Linn in the Yolla Bolly Middle Eel Wilderness, Mendocino National Forest.

August 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM

Slide fire shortly after the first report. Photo courtesy Mendocino National Forest

Fire personnel on the Mendocino National Forest are responding to lightning fire starts after thunderstorms passed through yesterday. On the Grindstone Ranger District two fire starts called Slide 1 and Slide 2 occurred near Slides Ridge, approximately 1.5 miles north of Mt. Linn in the Yolla Bolly Middle Eel Wilderness. The two incidents merged, and the incident is now being called the Slide 1 Fire.

The Slide 1 Fire is at 60 acres, according to the latest report from fire personnel. The fire is burning in timber and brush and has potential for moderate to high rate of spread in rugged, steep terrain. The fire is within the 2020 August Complex footprint. Fire managers are using a full suppression strategy.

Current resources assigned to the Slide 1 Fire for initial attack include seven smokejumpers, one air attack, one air tanker, three engines and two type-2 on-call crews. The air tanker has dropped retardant.

Resources to support initial attack are en route including three engines and a task force engine. Fire managers have also ordered additional resources for tomorrow, including six type-1 or type-2 initial attack crews, four falling crews, two type-2 helicopters, one air attack and two air tankers.

Also today firefighters on the Covelo Ranger District responded to a lighting start called the Hole Fire, which is located near the Hell Hole Creek. The Hole Fire is contained and in patrol status at.1 acres.

A red flag warning is in effect through 10 p.m. tonight given the increased potential for lightning on dry fuels. The forecast shows periodic thunderstorms throughout the week.