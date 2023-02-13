SACRAMENTO — The California Energy Commission (CEC) has launched a $30 million incentive project to bring fast electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to 30 counties in Eastern California, the Central Valley and the Central Coast. Applications are due by March 10.

The Golden State Priority Project, a part of the California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (CALeVIP), is the first of its kind to fully focus on bringing fast-charging stations to disadvantaged, low-income and tribal communities. Projects that are shovel-ready will be prioritized for funding to accelerate build-out of the state’s infrastructure network.

“This new model is designed to deploy charging infrastructure swiftly and equitably to make sure every EV driver feels confident they can refuel, and that need is especially critical in rural, low-income and tribal communities,” said CEC Commissioner Patty Monahan. “These funds will help fill the gap in areas where we know charging is needed the most to bring the benefits of clean transportation to all Californians.”

Program Details

Who’s Eligible:

Businesses, nonprofits, public entities and tribes with project sites in disadvantaged communities, low-income communities and tribal community census tracts in 30 counties across the state.

What’s Offered:

Rebates available for purchasing and installing eligible direct current (DC) fast chargers capable of at least 150 kilowatt-hours (kW) guaranteed power output at each active connector. Building larger projects: Applicants must install at least four DC fast chargers per site and can receive funding for up to 20 per site. Accelerating installation: Chargers must be available for public use within 15 months of application approval. Cost-sharing: A 50% cost share encourages private investment.



Next Steps and Deadline:

Applications will be accepted on the CALeVIP website through 5 p.m. March 10. The project is expected to expand statewide over time as additional funding is made available.

Funding categories are determined through an annual investment plan, and grants are shaped by ongoing public input. For more information, view upcoming opportunities.

California also expects to receive $384 million of federal funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program to install fast-charging stations along freeways and interstates throughout the state.

In addition to the Governor’s multiyear budget commitment for ZEVs, the administration is working with the Legislature to reauthorize AB 8, which funds the CEC’s Clean Transportation Program and other essential programs that have helped make California a leader in zero-emission transportation. Funding for the program is scheduled to phase out in December.

The success of the state’s programs has California set to become the country’s leading ZEV market and has spurred major advances in manufacturing and job creation. The state is home to 55 ZEV and ZEV-related manufacturers and leads the nation in ZEV manufacturing jobs.

