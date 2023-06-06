A total of 4,498 lightning strikes were detected by BLM LC within the state, with 1,934 strikes within National Forests. Throughout the higher elevations, single tree ignitions by lightning were reported and firefighters continue to patrol via air and ground.

Map courtesy Tahoe National Forest

According to the National Weather Service in Sacramento, another round of thunderstorms are forecast to develop over the mountains this afternoon and then spread west into the foothills and valley later in the afternoon and into the evening on easterly steering flow.

Yesterday afternoon, the first strike on the Tahoe National Forest (TNF) was recorded at 2:57 p.m., last active strike Monday evening 8:17 p.m. A total of 82 strikes hit the TNF, with the majority (34) being recorded on the Yuba River Ranger District.

Map courtesy Tahoe National Forest

Lightning Safety