OAKLAND, Calif – California Attorney General Rob Bonta yesterday issued the following statement on the Supreme Court’s order denying R.J. Reynolds’ emergency application for a writ of injunction to prevent SB 793, California’s ban on flavored tobacco products, from taking effect later this month.

“Flavored tobacco products have hooked a new generation of young smokers at a time when tobacco is already the number one preventable killer in the United States,” said Attorney General Bonta. “I applaud the Supreme Court for denying Big Tobacco’s latest attempt to block California’s commonsense ban on flavored tobacco products. The voters of California approved this ban by an overwhelming margin in the November election and now it will finally take effect. I look forward to continuing to defend this important law against any further legal challenges.”

A copy of the State’s opposition to the emergency application is available here. The Supreme Court’s order is available here.