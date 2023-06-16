Mariposa, CA – CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers arrested 71-year-old Edward Fredrick Wackerman on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Mariposa County. Through an extensive investigation Wackerman, a local Mariposa resident, was identified as the suspect responsible for igniting the Oak fire in July 2022. The Oak fire occurred in the Midpines area in Mariposa County. The Oak fire burned 19,244 acres of vegetation, 127 residential structures and 66 outbuildings.

Wackerman was arrested on multiple felony charges including suspicion of aggravated arson PC 451.5, arson that causes great bodily injury PC 451(a), and arson causing damage or destruction of inhabited structures PC 451(b). For more information contact the Mariposa County District Attorney’s Office.

The arrest and comprehensive investigation were a collaborative effort between multiple agencies consisting of CAL FIRE Law Enforcement, Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, United States Forest Service (USFS) Law Enforcement, National Park Service Law Enforcement, Madera County District Attorney Investigators, Mariposa County District Attorney’s Office, California Department of Justice Attorney General’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

CAL FIRE would like to take this opportunity to remind the public to be vigilant and report suspicious activity to authorities. If you see a suspicious person, vehicle, or any other activity prior to, during, or after a fire, take pictures, video recordings, and/or write down detailed information. Any person with information related to an arson fire is encouraged to contact the CAL FIRE Arson Hotline at (800) 468- 4408. Callers can remain anonymous.