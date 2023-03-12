As a significant weather storm impacts parts of the state, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is proactively coordinating the prepositioning of flood fighting personnel to be available if needed.

The prepositioned fire resources include:

Mendocino County:

5 Local Government Engines Type 3

2 Local Government Dozers Type 2

Monterey County:

11 Local Government Engines Type 3

1 Local Government Engine Type 1

12 Local Government IMT Members

Glenn County:

5 Local Government Engines Type 3

2 Local Government IMT Members

Butte County:

1 Local Government Dispatcher

Alpine County:

1 Local Government Engine Type 1

1 Local Government IMT Member

Calaveras County:

6 Local Government Engines Type 3

3 Local Government IMT Members

El Dorado County:

3 Local Government Engines Type 3

1 OES Engines Type 3

2 Local Government IMT Members

2 Local Government Swiftwater Rescue Teams

Placer County:

3 Local Government Engines Type 3

1 Local Government IMT Member

2 Local Government Swift Water Rescue Teams

Nevada County:

1 Local Government Engine Type 3

1 Local Government Engine Type 6

2 OES Engines Type 6

1 Local Government IMT Member

1 Local Government Swift Water Rescue Team

Tuolumne County:

5 Local Government Engines Type 3

2 Local Government IMT Members

Tahoe Basin:

5 Local Government Engines Type 3

1 Local Government IMT Member

Fresno County:

1 Local Government Dozer Type 2 with Dozer Tender

2 Local Government Engines Type 3

1 Local Government Dispatcher

8 Local Government IMT Members

2 Local Government Swift Water Rescue Teams

Kern County:

1 Local Government Dozer Type 2

2 Local Government Road Graders

1 Local Government Helicopter with Hoist

3 Local Government Hand Crews Type 2

14 Local Government IMT Members

1 Local Government Dispatcher

1 Local Government US&R Company

Tulare County:

10 Local Government Engines Type 1

1 Local Government Hand Crew Type 2IA

1 Local Government Swiftwater Rescue Team

2 Local Government Dispatcher

23 Local Government IMT members

San Bernardino County:

10 OES Engines Type 3

1 Local Government Dispatcher

1 Local Government IMT Member

Inyo County:

5 Local Government Engines Type 3

1 Local Government Engine Type 1

1 Local Government Engine Type 6

1 Local Government US&R Type 1

2 Local Government IMT Members

Prepositioned Swift Water resources include:

Fresno County:

OES: Riverside Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Team 6

Inyo County:

OES: San Diego City Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Team 8

Sacramento County:

OES: Sacramento Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Team 7

Monterey County

OES: Menlo Park Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Team 3

OES: Oakland Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Team 4

OES: Marin County Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Team 11

Tulare County

OES: Orange County Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Team 5

OES: Los Angeles County Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Team 2

Los Angeles County:

OES: Los Angeles City Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Team 1

San Luis Obispo County:

Butte County Swiftwater/Flood Search & Rescue Team

Several additional rounds of rain, mountain snow and gusty winds will impact much of Northern and Central California through Wednesday with rain spreading into Southern California Tuesday through Wednesday.

Rivers and streams will likely see some flooding including the Southern California mountains as snow melt increased. Travel impacts are likely to some Sierra passes.

Scattered thunderstorms will bring locally leavier rainfall at times.

Gusty winds may produce blowing snow over the Sierra and cause tree damage which may result in power outages for the lower elevations.

Click here to see the latest weather updates.

The public is urged to remain aware of their surrounding conditions and reminded to have an emergency plan in place, emergency preparedness kits at home and vehicles full of fuel. Sign-up for emergency alerts, listen to local authorities and warnings, and be prepared to evacuate if necessary.