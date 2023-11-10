SACRAMENTO, CA November 9, 2023 – California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., has confirmed that the United States Postal Service has intercepted two suspicious envelopes headed to election facilities in Los Angeles and Sacramento.

“Federal and state authorities are investigating the incident, but there has been no confirmation that these envelopes contained any toxic substances,” said Secretary Weber. “Nevertheless, we are advising local election offices to take precautions before handling mail that arrives at their facilities.”

While investigators are still determining the origin and contents of these envelopes, there are concerns that this is part of a trend of suspicious mail sent to election offices in Georgia, Oregon and Washington containing suspicious substances, including fentanyl.

“We will continue to work with state and federal law enforcement authorities on responding to any threats to California elections officials,” Weber said.