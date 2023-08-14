FOLSOM, Calif. – The California Independent System Operator (ISO) is anticipating high temperatures and increased electricity demand across key parts of the West for much of this week and closely monitoring for impacts to the power grid.

Throughout California, the northern interior of the state is forecast to see highs from 98- 108 degrees Monday through Wednesday. Across the Desert Southwest, maximum temperatures are expected to range from 105-118 Tuesday through Friday. Southern California is forecast to remain near normal for the coming week, however, the ISO is closely tracking temperatures for the deserts and Inland Empire Monday through Thursday, as temperatures could increase during that time. Temperatures across the northern interior of California and the Desert Southwest are forecast to be 5-15 degrees above normal for mid-August.

Temperatures in the Pacific Northwest are forecast to be 90-105 degrees Sunday through Wednesday, which is 10-25 degrees warmer than average for this time of year.

Widespread heat waves can cause energy supply shortages, as resources are stretched thin across multiple states. As part of an interconnected Western grid, the California ISO is preparing for tight conditions and taking coordinated steps with its neighbors to ensure adequate power supply during this week’s hot weather.

Resources are currently expected to be sufficient to meet California demand. If weather or grid conditions worsen, the ISO may issue a series of emergency notifications to access additional resources, and prepare market participants and the public for potential energy shortages and conservation.

The ISO could also issue a Flex Alert encouraging consumers to voluntarily reduce electricity during the late afternoon and evening hours on certain days. Flex Alerts are typically issued for the subsequent day based on day-ahead market outcomes. Learn more about conserving energy or sign up for text notifications at www.FlexAlert.org.

Earlier, the ISO issued a Restricted Maintenance Operation (RMO) for Tuesday,

Wednesday, and Thursday of next week from the hours of noon to 10 p.m. to ensure generator and transmission availability and to minimize maintenance outages.

The ISO continues to closely monitor conditions and will provide updates as necessary.