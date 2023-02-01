SACRAMENTO, Calif. – In support of expanding recreational opportunities to California’s communities, California State Parks has recommended $4.68 million in federal grant funding for seven local non-motorized trail projects. Cities such as Glendale, Napa and Riverside applied for the funding in hopes to improve the quality of life for their communities by enhancing access to the outdoors.

State Parks’ Office of Grants and Local Services conducted a competitive review process and recommended the projects to the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) Recreational Trails Program (RTP). The program helps states develop and maintain recreational trails and trail-related facilities for non-motorized and motorized recreational trail uses. The federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021 Authorization provides funding for the program. Eligible applicants include cities, counties, districts, state agencies, federal agencies and non-profit organizations with management responsibilities of public lands.

The list of recommended non-motorized RTP projects for California includes:

Bay Trail Gap Closure to Martinez: $917,784

East Bay Regional Park District

Construction of an approximately 0.5 mile of Class I trail to close the gap in the San Francisco Bay Trail and the Carquinez Strait Scenic Loop Trail within the city of Martinez in Contra Costa County.

Brand Trail System Expansion: $440,000

City of Glendale

Construction of three new hiking trails, including drainage crossings, retaining walls, fencing and signage, totaling approximately 3 miles. In addition, renovation of an existing 2,000 linear foot trail throughout Brand Park.

Shady Lane Trail Development: $369,000

County of Los Angeles Parks

Construction of approximately 525 linear feet of new meandering multi-use natural dirt trail with a trailhead, interpretive signage, trail access point bollards, retaining wall, fencing, landscaping and upgraded irrigation that will connect Loma Alta Park to the existing Loma Alta Staging Area within the city of Altadena.

Lake Berryessa Shoreline Trail: $281,600

Tuleyome Napa

Construction of approximately 3.1 new miles of Lake Berryessa Shoreline Trail’s Pope Canyon Trail portion with decks, fencing, gates, benches, bridges, crossings, retaining walls, signage and trail markers in the city of Napa.

Mexican Mine Trail: $422,400

U.S. Forest Service – Tahoe National Forest

Construction of approximately 10 miles out of the 17-mile Mexican Mine Trail, connecting the community of Forest City to the towns of Downieville and Goodyears Bar.

Gage Canal Trail: $1,400,000

City of Riverside, Parks and Recreation

Construction of approximately 2 miles of Class I paved trail and approximately 1.3 miles of a parallel decomposed granite trail with solar lights, drinking water, seating, signage, pavement markings, gates, bollards and other trail support amenities.

Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve Access: $849,216

Olivenhain Municipal Water District

Construction of approximately a 0.5 mile new link between two trails at the Elfin Forest Recreation Reserve located in the city of Escondido in San Diego County.

The RTP program requires a minimum 12 percent match derived from local sponsors and state funds. FHWA must approve project recommendations before State Parks can execute grant agreements with these local agencies. Prior to forwarding these projects to FHWA, each recommended project must comply with the National Historical Preservation Act of 1966 (Section 106), National Environmental Policy Act and be listed on the State Transportation Improvement Plan. Compliance with these requirements can take approximately nine months to a year to complete.

After the local sponsors complete the three federal requirements listed above, applications are sent to FHWA for its final review. There is a 30-day final approval window once FHWA receives the applications from State Parks.

For detailed information on the program, please visit parks.ca.gov/rtpnm.