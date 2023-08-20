SACRAMENTO Calif.— Out of an abundance of caution for public safety, California State Parks today announced temporary closures and camping cancellations for state parks and beaches due to potential impacts from Hurricane Hilary.

All state beaches in Orange and San Diego counties will be closed on Sunday and Monday, August 20-21. Inland state parks in the path of the storm, such as Cuyamaca State Park, Ocotillo Wells State Vehicular Recreation Area and Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, will also be closed due to flooding concerns. Additionally, all incoming camping reservations for impacted areas are being canceled Sunday-Tuesday, August 20-22. Parks staff are connecting with current campers, advising them of the dangers from the hurricane. More park units may be closed with little notice. The department will continue to use a monitor and adapt strategy to protect the safety of its employees and the public. For the latest park closures, please visit parks.ca.gov/Incidents.

Hurricane Hilary is forecast to track into Southern California early Sunday and into early next week, bringing significant rain and life-threatening floods to the southwest and Baja Mexico. Some parts of Southern California could receive a year’s worth of rain from this storm. While Hilary is expected to weaken to a tropical storm before making landfall in California tomorrow, emergency officials are urging the public to take precautions, limit outdoor activities and avoid non-essential travel.

California is taking early, proactive steps to protect Californians from Hurricane Hilary. At the direction of Governor Gavin Newsom, the State Operations Center at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is currently activated, and the state is closely monitoring incoming impacts from rain, wind and potential flash flooding and power outages. The State Operations Center is actively coordinating across state agencies to provide resources in preparation for potential impacts and to support response and recovery efforts.

Here are some important resources for use during Hurricane Hilary:

Check the Weather: For updates on Hurricane Hilary, visit weather.gov.

For updates on Hurricane Hilary, visit weather.gov. Know Before You Go: Before leaving home, visit the webpage of your outdoor destination to find out about any new restrictions, temporary closures or cancellations.

Before leaving home, visit the webpage of your outdoor destination to find out about any new restrictions, temporary closures or cancellations. Be Prepared: Make sure you have plenty of food and water and anticipate loss of power and/or other services.

Make sure you have plenty of food and water and anticipate loss of power and/or other services. Turn Around, Don’t Drown: Remain off roadways prone to flooding. Do not attempt to cross flooded roadways.

Remain off roadways prone to flooding. Do not attempt to cross flooded roadways. Listen to Local Authorities: Evacuations and closures may occur for public safety purposes if weather conditions warrant. Always follow the guidance of your local authorities, including evacuation orders, road closures and other official notices. Sign up to receive local emergency alerts at calalerts.org. For the latest road closure information, visit QuickMap.dot.ca.gov.

State Parks thanks the public for its understanding and patience as the department works to keep its visitors and staff safe.