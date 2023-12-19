SACRAMENTO – To cut as much climate pollution as taking half-a-million cars off the road, new state support will invest $130 million to grow California industry and jobs and help communities turn food and yard waste into clean energy and compost. 

California Climate Investments’ Organics Grant Program awards will accelerate the state’s climate progress by keeping 7.7 million tons of organic waste from emitting methane climate pollution in landfills. Methane is a climate super pollutant with 84 times more heat-trapping power than carbon dioxide. 

“California’s latest investments in food and yard waste recycling will cut planet-heating pollution and grow California companies with new green jobs in our communities,” CalRecycle Director Rachel Machi Wagoner said. “Organic waste recycling is part of California’s climate fight as we move toward circular, local systems that continuously recycle what we used to throw away.” 

Project Highlights 

  • $130 million to 23 infrastructure projects in 15 counties 
  • Over 7.7 tons of food and yard waste kept out of landfills 
  • Climate pollution cuts = Over 480,000 cars off the road 
  • 114 new jobs for California’s clean economy 

The funded projects will recycle organic material into new products like: 

  1. Compost – a superfood for soil to retain more water, and help plants: get more nutrients, use less pesticides, and pull more planet-heating carbon from the air. 
  2. Biofuel – to fuel local bus or service truck fleets with less carbon pollution, or for clean energy to power buildings. 

SB 1383 Climate Progress Update 

California’s organics recycling and unsold food recovery law (SB 1383) took effect in 2022 to cut methane emissions from organic waste rotting in landfills.  

  • 75% of communities now report residential organics collection programs. 
  • Nearly 100% reported expanding commercial organics collection programs. 
  • Landfill data shows organics disposal dropped by 2 million tons from 2014 to 2021, even before SB 1383 took effect in 2022. 
  • CalRecycle’s next study on how much organics went to landfills is planned for 2024 and will be published in 2025. 

CalRecycle Organics Grant Awards 

County 
Recipient 		Project Summary Kept Out  
of Landfills (10 years) 		Award 
Fresno –  California Grinding, Inc. Build biofuel facility to recycle organic waste, +26 jobs 390,000 tons $6,575,956 
Fresno –  
Green Valley Recycling 		Install and operate de-packager to recycle more food waste, +15 jobs 461,137 tons  $3,000,000   
Humboldt – Humboldt Waste Management Authority Convert building to pre-process food and yard waste for recycling, +5 jobs 237,823 tons $2,710,081 
Kern –  Kern County Build a composting operation at the landfill, +6 jobs 831,000 tons $10,000,000 
Los Angeles – Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts Upgrade wastewater treatment plant to recycle more organic waste 600,000 tons $10,000,000 
Los Angeles –  University of Southern California Install an in-vessel composting system for LA Memorial Coliseum grounds 530 tons $116,000 
Napa –  City of Napa Build new biofuel facility to recycle more food waste,  
+5 jobs 		300,000 tons $10,000,000 
Placer –  Western Placer Waste Management Authority Build new composting facility to recycle more organic waste 1,259,000 tons $9,960,379 
Riverside –  
City of Riverside 		Upgrade wastewater treatment plant to recycle more organic waste 200,000 tons $10,000,000 
Riverside –  Riverside County Build a new composting facility, +2 jobs 59,000 tons $1,288,470 
Sacramento –  CSU Sacramento Replace organics compactor with an in-vessel composting system 958 tons $179,618 
Sacramento –  DSM Group, LLC Purchase an in-vessel composter and equipment 260 tons $341,367 
Sacramento – Sacramento County Construct building to pre-process food and yard waste for recycling 452,760 tons $3,000,000 
San Diego –  SANCO Services LP Expand biofuel and compost operation to recycle more organic waste, +8 jobs 775,000 tons $10,000,000 
San Joaquin – Forward, Inc. Expand existing compost facility,  
+ 3 jobs 		467,000 tons $5,167,510 
Santa Barbara – Foodbank of Santa Barbara – Santa Maria Install an in-vessel composter at warehouse 321 tons $500,000 
Santa Barbara – Foodbank of Santa Barbara – Goleta Install an in-vessel composter at warehouse 301 tons $500,000 
Shasta –  Anderson Landfill, Inc. Build a composting operation at the landfill, +8 jobs 122,000 tons $10,000,000 
Shasta –  City of Redding Upgrade wastewater treatment plant to recycle food waste, +1 job 40,000 tons $10,000,000 
Sonoma – 
Republic Services of Sonoma County, Inc.  		Install and operate de-packager to recycle more food waste, +2 jobs 452,833 tons $2,461,423 
Ventura –  Agromin Expand existing composting facility, +26 jobs 681,000 tons $10,000,000 
Yolo –  Northern Recycling, LLC Expand composting operations at the landfill, +7 jobs 330,000 tons $10,000,000 
Yolo –  UC Davis Upgrade biofuel facility to recycle more food waste 75,000 tons $4,819,324 
    
 23 Projects  +114 Jobs 7,735,923 tons kept out of landfills $130.6 million 