Sacramento, November 21, 2022 — League of California Cities Executive Director and CEO Carolyn Coleman attended Gov. Gavin Newsom’s convening with city, county, and state officials to discuss the latest distribution of Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention funding to local governments. Following the meeting, Coleman released the below statement:

“We appreciate the renewed conversation around how all levels of government must come together to address the homelessness crisis in our state. Helping to ensure Californians don’t have to live on the streets, under bridges, or in their cars — and providing the supportive services they deserve — is a top priority for city officials throughout the state.

In Friday’s convening, city officials shared the work they are doing every day to provide emergency shelters and permanent housing, connect residents to supportive services, and save lives. Cities are making progress with what resources and funding they have, but more is needed.

Supporting homeless and unsheltered Californians is a responsibility shared by the state, cities, and counties. Tougher fiscal times may be in our future so now is not the time to cut back or delay much-needed homelessness funding any longer. Now is the time to double down on long-term investments to address homelessness and support our collective efforts.

We look forward to furthering our partnership with counties and the state to advance practical, data-driven, collaborative, and effective strategies that remove barriers, support all homeless and unhoused residents, and meet our shared goals.”

