SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2023 – The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) today issued a staff proposal that seeks CPUC Commissioner approval for a $45 million penalty against Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) in connection with the 2021 Dixie Fire.

Proposed Penalty Breakdown

Under the proposed Administrative Consent Order (ACO) and Agreement, PG&E would pay a $45 million shareholder-funded penalty consisting of:

$2.5 million fine to the California General Fund,

$2.5 million payment to tribes impacted by the Dixie Fire for remediations, and

$40 million for capital expenditures to transition records to electronic format.

CPUC enforcement staff is recommending this penalty under an ACO and Agreement, in-line with its commitment to safety, as outlined in the Enforcement Policy adopted in November 2020. This approach streamlines enforcement actions for the benefit of Californians.

The Dixie Fire, which started on July 13, 2021, resulted from a tree falling on PG&E’s electrical distribution lines, burning more than 963,000 acres in multiple counties.

The proposed settlement will be on the CPUC’s Nov. 16, 2023, Voting Meeting agenda. The CPUC may adopt, reject, or modify the proposal. Comments can be sent to Martha Perez at Martha.Perez@cpuc.ca.gov and Anthony Noll at Anthony.Noll@cpuc.ca.gov.

Additional Background

The proposed ACO and the draft Resolution adopting the settlement are available on the CPUC’s website under Administrative Consent Orders.

The CPUC has taken many actions to hold PG&E accountable for safely serving its customers, including: