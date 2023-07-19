SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2023 – The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) will host the 4th annual pre-season public briefings for electric investor-owned utilities to present to the CPUC and the public on their preparedness should any Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events occur through the remainder of 2023. The electric utilities will provide updates on their efforts and coordination with public safety partners, critical infrastructure and facilities, and customers, including those most vulnerable or with access and functional needs. At two virtual briefings, the utilities will present on efforts to mitigate customer impacts and will identify changes to processes or operations in 2023 based on lessons learned.

WHEN: August 2, 2023, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

August 3, 2023, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

WHY: The CPUC is requiring electric utilities to publicly present their preparedness in the event that they decide to call for any PSPS events through the remainder of 2023. The CPUC oversees the utilities’ preparation for and execution of PSPS events and has been driving the utilities to improve in response to lessons learned from previous PSPS events. The electric utilities submitted their 2023 pre-season reports to the CPUC on July 3, 2023. The reports include a community resource center plan, critical facilities plan, PSPS exercise reports, education and outreach-related surveys and accessibility efforts, notification plan, highest risk circuits, and identified lessons learned from 2022.

WHERE: Access each briefing virtually via webcast or phone, as follows:

Live video broadcast with English or Spanish captions via webcast: www.adminmonitor.com/ca/cpuc Participants who choose to view via webcast will have audio and video, but will not be able to make verbal comment. If you would like to make comment during the briefings, refer to the phone-in information below. For captions, after clicking on the name of the briefing, click the green button below the video for captions. Then select captions by clicking on the white icon next to the word “live” at the bottom of the video. The briefings will be recorded and archived for future viewing.

Phone: 1-800-857-1917, passcode: 1765767# Participants will have audio and will be able to make comments.



The most updated information related to the briefings, including an agenda, will be posted on www.cpuc.ca.gov/psps.

While a quorum of Commissioners and/or their staff may attend the remote access briefings, no official action will be taken on this matter.

If specialized accommodations are needed to attend, such as non-English or sign language interpreters, please contact the CPUC’s Public Advisor’s Office at public.advisor@cpuc.ca.gov or toll free at 866-849-8390 at least five business days in advance of the briefing.

