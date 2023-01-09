Sacramento – With significant winter weather impacting the majority of the state this week, the Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding Californians to stay off the roads if possible and take precautions if you must drive.

“Driver safety is our number one concern,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “The safest thing to do is stay home. But if you have to be on the roads during this week’s storms, please be careful and take basic safety measures. And remember, most likely you don’t have to visit a DMV office to take care of you DMV tasks. Almost everything you need to do with us you can do online.”

The DMV encourages customers to use its online services and other service channels to complete transactions, including vehicle registration renewals. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV business.

DMV offices may have intermittent disruption to service during storms and power outages. If you must go into a DMV, check online to make sure it is open.

Remember:

Recently flooded areas and high winds can cause debris, fallen trees and branches and other obstacles on the roadways.

Proceed with caution and seek alternate routes when necessary. Just 6 inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars, causing loss of control and possible stalling.

Important driver safety tips during severe weather events: