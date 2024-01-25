SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Heading into the final week of open enrollment, Covered California has continued to see signups surge. As of Jan. 20, over 243,000​ Californians have newly enrolled in coverage for 2024, a 13 percent increase over the same period last year. Over 1.5 million Covered California enrollees have renewed their coverage.

There is still time for uninsured Californians to sign up for coverage through Covered California, but only until Jan. 31.

“If you don’t have health insurance for yourself or your family, now is the time to enroll,” said Covered California Executive Director Jessica Altman. “With enhanced federal subsidies and a new state program to lower out-of-pocket costs, there has never been more help available to make quality health insurance more affordable and more attainable.”

Covered California’s new enrollment surge is seen across nearly all segments of the state’s diverse population, including a 31 percent increase in Latino enrollment, a 19 percent uptick in Asian American signups and 11 percent growth in African American enrollment.

New Enrollment Increases Across Ethnic Groups

Californians all across the state — from Redding to San Diego — have signed up in higher numbers than they did last year.

Table 1: Covered California New Enrollment Increases by Region

Covered California Rating Region 2024 Enrollees % increase over 2023 Region 1 Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Del Norte, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Modoc, Nevada, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne and Yuba counties 8,016 15% Region 2 Marin, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties 7,612 2% Region 3 Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado and Yolo counties 13,227 4% Region 4 San Francisco County 5,338 21% Region 5 Contra Costa County 7,301 10% Region 6 Alameda County 10,064 6% Region 7 Santa Clara County 11,415 24% Region 8 San Mateo County 4,523 17% Region 9 Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties 3,917 9% Region 10 San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Mariposa and Tulare counties 11,384 22% Region 11 Fresno, Kings and Madera counties 5,879 17% Region 12 San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties 9,548 10% Region 13 Mono, Inyo and Imperial counties 1,777 13% Region 14 Kern County 3,884 27% Region 15 Los Angeles County (northeast) 30,406 18% Region 16 Los Angeles County (southwest) 43,408 18% Region 17 San Bernardino and Riverside counties 23,432 1% Region 18 Orange County 23,947 16% Region 19 San Diego County 18,197 3% Covered California New Enrollment Increases by Region

“We are starting our second decade of service to Californians under the Affordable Care Act, and the demand for affordable health coverage is as great as it’s ever been,” Altman said. “In 2024, we are thrilled to help consumers lower their out-of-pocket costs even further with our new cost-sharing reduction program that eliminates deductibles in three Silver plans and reduces other out-of-pocket costs.”

Through a budget package passed by the state Legislature and enacted by Gov. Newsom last year, Covered California is offering a new program that will reduce the cost of accessing health care for consumers by lowering out-of-pocket costs, including eliminating deductibles in all three Silver cost-sharing reduction plans.

The new cost-sharing reduction program for out-of-pocket costs will be available to Californians with incomes up to 250 percent of the federal poverty level, or $36,450 for single enrollees and $75,000 for families of four.

Through Jan. 20, over 850,000 of Covered California’s 1.7 million enrollees have qualified for these cost savings and richer benefits, and more than two-thirds of them can get an Enhanced Silver cost-sharing reduction plan for $10 or less per member each month.

Signing Up for Coverage Is Easy

Consumers can learn more about their options by visiting CoveredCA.com, where they can easily find out if they qualify for financial help and see the coverage options in their area. Those interested in learning more about their coverage options can also:

Get free and confidential assistance over the phone, in a variety of languages, from one of more than 14,000 certified agents and community-based organizations throughout the state that provide free, confidential help.

Have a certified enroller call them and help them for free.

Call Covered California at (800) 300-1506.

“Covered California has made signing up for health insurance a simple task,” Altman said. “You can find help in every community and in nearly every language through our vast network of certified agents and Navigators. Do not hesitate to get help — or apply on your own at CoveredCA.com — but make sure you do so before Jan. 31.”

About Covered California

Covered California is the state’s health insurance marketplace, where Californians can find affordable, high-quality insurance from top insurance companies. Covered California is the only place where individuals who qualify can get financial assistance on a sliding scale to reduce premium costs. Consumers can then compare health insurance plans and choose the plan that works best for their health needs and budget. Depending on their income, some consumers may qualify for the low-cost or no-cost Medi-Cal program.

Covered California is an independent part of the state government whose job is to make the health insurance marketplace work for California’s consumers. It is overseen by a five-member board appointed by the governor and the Legislature. For more information about Covered California, please visit www.CoveredCA.com.