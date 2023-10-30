LOS ANGELES, October 30, 2023 —Equality California, the nation’s largest statewide LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, announced endorsements for 36 incumbent members of Congress running for re-election in 2024 on Monday.

Equality California extends pro forma endorsements to incumbent members of Congress in California running for re-election who have earned a 100% pro-equality rating on the organization’s legislative scorecards in both of the last two years and who meet Equality California’s code of ethics, standards of conduct and other applicable endorsement criteria. (See below for additional details.)

“LGBTQ+ Californians are lucky to be represented in Washington by so many incredible pro-equality champions,” said Executive Director Tony Hoang. “Together with California’s congressional delegation, Equality California is working to protect transgender youth and their families, defend abortion access and reproductive freedom, preserve access to gender-affirming care, advance racial justice, enact common-sense gun safety laws, reform our broken immigration system and create a world that is healthy, just and fully equal for all LGBTQ+ people. We are proud to support these fantastic leaders in their campaigns for reelection this year.”

Equality California announced new 2024 endorsements for the following members of Congress:

Congressional District 2: Jared Huffman

Congressional District 4: Mike Thompson

Congressional District 6: Ami Bera

Congressional District 7: Doris Matsui

Congressional District 8: John Garamendi

Congressional District 9: Josh Harder

Congressional District 10: Mark DeSaulnier

Congressional District 11: Nancy Pelosi

Congressional District 14: Eric Swalwell

Congressional District 15: Kevin Mullin

Congressional District 16: Anna Eshoo

Congressional District 17: Ro Khanna

Congressional District 18: Zoe Lofgren

Congressional District 19: Jimmy Panetta

Congressional District 21: Jim Costa

Congressional District 24: Salud Carbajal

Congressional District 25: Dr. Raul Ruiz

Congressional District 26: Julia Brownley

Congressional District 28: Judy Chu

Congressional District 29: Tony Cardenas

Congressional District 32: Brad Sherman

Congressional District 33: Pete Aguilar

Congressional District 34: Jimmy Gomez

Congressional District 35: Norma Torres

Congressional District 36: Ted Lieu

Congressional District 37: Sydney Kamlager-Dove

Congressional District 38: Linda T. Sánchez

Congressional District 39: Mark Takano

Congressional District 42: Robert Garcia

Congressional District 43: Maxine Waters

Congressional District 44: Nanette Barragán

Congressional District 46: Lou Correa

Congressional District 49: Mike Levin

Congressional District 50: Scott Peters

Congressional District 51: Sara Jacobs

Congressional District 52: Juan Vargas

Bold names indicate out LGBTQ+ candidates.

Additional Details:



Candidates who took office in 2022 are evaluated based on last year’s score only. Equality California’s Endorsement Process and Guidelines are available online at eqca.org/elections.



For a complete list of Equality California’s endorsements, please visit eqca.org/elections.

Equality California is the nation’s largest statewide LGBTQ+ civil rights organization. We bring the voices of LGBTQ+ people and allies to institutions of power in California and across the United States, striving to create a world that is healthy, just, and fully equal for all LGBTQ+ people. We advance civil rights and social justice by inspiring, advocating, and mobilizing through an inclusive movement that works tirelessly on behalf of those we serve. www.eqca.org