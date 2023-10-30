LOS ANGELES, October 30, 2023 —Equality California, the nation’s largest statewide LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, announced endorsements for 36 incumbent members of Congress running for re-election in 2024 on Monday.
Equality California extends pro forma endorsements to incumbent members of Congress in California running for re-election who have earned a 100% pro-equality rating on the organization’s legislative scorecards in both of the last two years and who meet Equality California’s code of ethics, standards of conduct and other applicable endorsement criteria. (See below for additional details.)
“LGBTQ+ Californians are lucky to be represented in Washington by so many incredible pro-equality champions,” said Executive Director Tony Hoang. “Together with California’s congressional delegation, Equality California is working to protect transgender youth and their families, defend abortion access and reproductive freedom, preserve access to gender-affirming care, advance racial justice, enact common-sense gun safety laws, reform our broken immigration system and create a world that is healthy, just and fully equal for all LGBTQ+ people. We are proud to support these fantastic leaders in their campaigns for reelection this year.”
Equality California announced new 2024 endorsements for the following members of Congress:
Congressional District 2: Jared Huffman
Congressional District 4: Mike Thompson
Congressional District 6: Ami Bera
Congressional District 7: Doris Matsui
Congressional District 8: John Garamendi
Congressional District 9: Josh Harder
Congressional District 10: Mark DeSaulnier
Congressional District 11: Nancy Pelosi
Congressional District 14: Eric Swalwell
Congressional District 15: Kevin Mullin
Congressional District 16: Anna Eshoo
Congressional District 17: Ro Khanna
Congressional District 18: Zoe Lofgren
Congressional District 19: Jimmy Panetta
Congressional District 21: Jim Costa
Congressional District 24: Salud Carbajal
Congressional District 25: Dr. Raul Ruiz
Congressional District 26: Julia Brownley
Congressional District 28: Judy Chu
Congressional District 29: Tony Cardenas
Congressional District 32: Brad Sherman
Congressional District 33: Pete Aguilar
Congressional District 34: Jimmy Gomez
Congressional District 35: Norma Torres
Congressional District 36: Ted Lieu
Congressional District 37: Sydney Kamlager-Dove
Congressional District 38: Linda T. Sánchez
Congressional District 39: Mark Takano
Congressional District 42: Robert Garcia
Congressional District 43: Maxine Waters
Congressional District 44: Nanette Barragán
Congressional District 46: Lou Correa
Congressional District 49: Mike Levin
Congressional District 50: Scott Peters
Congressional District 51: Sara Jacobs
Congressional District 52: Juan Vargas
Bold names indicate out LGBTQ+ candidates.
Additional Details:
Candidates who took office in 2022 are evaluated based on last year’s score only. Equality California’s Endorsement Process and Guidelines are available online at eqca.org/elections.
