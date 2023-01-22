Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park that left 10 dead and at least 10 injured:

“It was heartbreaking to wake up to another mass shooting, this time at a Lunar New Year celebration. What should have been a joyous event ended in tragedy due to senseless gun violence.

“My thoughts are with the victims and their families whose lives were shattered by the latest incident in our nation’s epidemic of gun violence. Enough is enough. We must do more to stop these mass shootings.

“The shooter is still at large and likely armed. If you are in the vicinity, please stay vigilant and safe.

“I have been in touch with the local police and the FBI, who is assisting the investigation, to see if any additional resources are needed. I encourage anyone with knowledge of the shooting to cooperate with law enforcement.”