SACRAMENTO, CA – California State Parks Foundation today responded to Governor Newsom’s proposed 2024-2025 budget and raised concern about the elimination of funding for two popular state park access programs, the California State Park Adventure Pass and the California State Library Parks Pass.

Emerald Bay State Park

“We are extremely concerned about the Governor’s proposal to end two highly effective and popular programs providing free access to California state parks,” said Rachel Norton, Executive Director of California State Parks Foundation. “These programs are critical to our state’s goal of a healthier, more equitable California for All.”

These programs include the following:

The California State Park Adventure Pass gives fourth graders and their families who live in the state a free pass to access select state parks for a full year. Since the start of the pilot, more than 48,000 students have received this pass. The program was originally launched with fourth graders getting access to 19 state parks. It was recently expanded to include access to 54 parks.

gives fourth graders and their families who live in the state a free pass to access select state parks for a full year. Since the start of the pilot, more than 48,000 students have received this pass. The program was originally launched with fourth graders getting access to 19 state parks. It was recently expanded to include access to 54 parks. The California State Library Parks Pass gives library card holders free vehicle day-use entry to over 200 participating state parks. Since the start of the program, 33,000 California State Library Parks Passes have been placed in more than 1,100 public libraries. Libraries report that these passes are one of their most checked-out items.

The Newsom Administration will, however, continue the revamped Golden Bear Pass program, which makes it easier for families who receive CalWORKs, individuals who receive supplemental security income, income-eligible Californians over the age of 62, and participants of California’s Tribal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program to receive a free annual, vehicle day-use pass valid at over 200 participating state parks. More than 63,000 families have received a Golden Bear Pass since it was revamped in 2021.

“Admission fees or parking charges can be financially burdensome for many residents, particularly those with lower incomes,” continued Norton. “The cost of entry can deter people from experiencing the natural wonders within these parks, thereby excluding them from the numerous physical and mental health benefits, educational opportunities, and recreational activities that these spaces offer. These initiatives bridge this gap and should be a priority.”

Governor Newsom’s California for All vision emphasizes equity across all state programs. As part of that vision, the California Natural Resources Agency’s recently finalized “Outdoors for All” framework lays out goals for expanding parks in communities lacking outdoor spaces, supporting access programs, and fostering a sense of belonging for all Californians in the outdoors. In 2021, the Governor and First Partner, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, championed the three pass pilot programs as a way to make progress on these ambitious plans.

South Yuba River State Park

Last year, the California State Parks Foundation released compelling survey data highlighting the success of the California State Library Parks Pass program. The survey yielded these key insights which show the impact and importance of the program:

A majority of respondents (63%) previously considered cost to be their main reason for not having visited state parks previously.

Thanks to the park pass program, a staggering 90% of respondents now plan to visit state parks over seven times a year.

Nearly 70% of the survey’s respondents indicated an income level of $60,000 or less.

Over 63% of respondents indicated that they are Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC).

These initiatives were launched with a three-year pilot program and $9.1 million in funding in the 2021-2022 state budget. To continue funding the effort at the same level would be a minuscule part of the 2024-2025 proposed $291 billion budget for the state.

“It is incomprehensible that, after all the hard work to create and start administering these programs, and documented success in achieving a key policy goal of the Newsom Administration, these programs would lose funding,” said Norton. “California State Parks Foundation and grassroots advocates from around the state will be urging the Legislature to restore this funding as the budget process moves forward.”

ABOUT CALIFORNIA STATE PARKS FOUNDATION

California State Parks Foundation, an independent, member-supported nonprofit with over 50 years of history, is dedicated to protecting and preserving the California state park system for the benefit of all. We work in parks and in Sacramento with partners, park staff, and policymakers to address the challenges parks face. To make real and lasting change we are working to build a movement of people who enjoy and advocate for their parks now, and for future generations. Learn more at www.calparks.org, or find California State Parks Foundation on Facebook, or Instagram and Twitter/X (@calparks).