In celebration of National Wildflowers Week (May 14 – 20) designated by the United States Forest Service, Inyo National Forest botanists are hosting four Saturday “Wildflower Walks” at various locations during the summer blooming season:

Castilleja chromosa – Desert Paintbrush. Photo Inyo NF

Botanists will be available for you to ask all your burning botanical questions. Until then, they’ll be posting on the Inyo National Forest’s Facebook page “Wildflowers of the Day” to share some of the species of blooming plants that can be spotted in different areas of the forest at this time. The Wildflower Walks are also posted in the Events section of the page where you can RSVP and check the details of each. Depending on snowmelt and phenology, the exact location for each event will be added when it gets closer to the date.

“May is a great time to view wildflowers in the desert and sagebrush ecosystems within the southern zone of the forest,” said Blake Engelhardt, Inyo National Forest Botanist. “Whether you come join us for a walk, or do so on your own, please remember to be considerate of others and the wildlife that depend on wildflowers. Take only photos and leave only footprints. Resist the urge to pick flowers so that others coming after you can enjoy them too!”

Come join us! And celebrate this unusually colorful year for wildflowers on the forest.

For reference, “Wildflower Hot Spots of the Eastern Sierra” is a great local guide you can use to plan your own wildflower viewing trip, available online and in print at area visitor centers.