Sacramento, January 10, 2023 — Following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s introduction of the 2023-24 State Budget, League of California Cities Executive Director and CEO Carolyn Coleman issued the statement below:

“The Governor’s proposed 2023-24 State Budget honors funding commitments to local governments made in the 2022 Budget that bolster essential local programs and support our most vulnerable residents. Cal Cities appreciates the Governor prioritizing these investments and honoring this commitment to our communities.

Yet, in the face of the uncertain economic environment, the state needs to double down on ongoing investments to address homelessness.

Make no mistake: Funding included in previous state budgets to reduce and prevent homelessness is welcomed. But one-time investments will not solve this crisis. We need ongoing state funding and a coordinated approach with clearly defined roles and responsibilities for all levels of government that supports long-term solutions. With half of the entire country’s unsheltered population residing in our state, our unsheltered residents deserve nothing less, and the scale of the crisis requires it.

Cal Cities looks forward to working with the Governor and the Legislature to achieve what we all want: a safe, permanent, and healthy home for every Californian.”

