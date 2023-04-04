Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that a major disaster exists in the State of California and ordered Federal aid to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides, and mudslides beginning on February 21, 2023, and continuing.

The President’s action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals in the counties of Kern, Mariposa, Monterey, San Benito, Santa Cruz, Tulare, and Tuolumne.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding also is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides, and mudslides in the counties of Calaveras, Los Angeles, Monterey, and Tulare.

Lastly, Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Andrew F. Grant of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been appointed to coordinate Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and additional counties may be designated for assistance after the assessments are fully completed.