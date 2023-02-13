SACRAMENTO—State Controller Malia M. Cohen today announced that homeowners throughout California have extra time to apply for Property Tax Postponement (PTP) for the 2022-23 tax year. While the standard application deadline is February 10, 2023, homeowners statewide have until April 14, 2023, to apply.

“Due to the impacts of weather-related and other emergencies, the Controller’s Office will grant a statewide extension allowing more time for homeowners to apply for postponement,” said Controller Cohen. The PTP program, administered by Controller Cohen, allows homeowners who are seniors, are blind, or have a disability and who meet eligibility requirements to defer payment of property taxes on their primary residence. The State Controller’s Office pays property taxes to the county for a homeowner approved for PTP. A lien is placed on the real property, or a security agreement filed for a manufactured home, until the account is paid in full.

In the 2021-2022 tax year, California homeowners were able to postpone more than $4.4 million in residential property taxes. Funding for PTP is limited, and applications are processed in the order they are received. Participants must reapply each year and demonstrate they continue to meet eligibility requirements.

At a minimum, each PTP applicant must submit a completed application and copies of their 2022-23 property tax bill, photo identification, ownership deed, and proof of 2021 income. A checklist in the application packet and instructions will show if individual circumstances require additional documentation.

Applications and additional program details can be found online or by calling (800) 952-5661.

As the chief fiscal officer of California, Controller Cohen is responsible for accountability and disbursement of the state's financial resources. The Controller has independent auditing authority over government agencies that spend state funds. She is a member of numerous financing authorities, and fiscal and financial oversight entities including the Franchise Tax Board. She also serves on the boards for the nation's two largest public pension funds.