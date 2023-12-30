SACRAMENTO, CA – Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D. announced today that a referendum eligible for the November 5, 2024, General Election ballot has been withdrawn by the proponents.

The Attorney General’s official title and summary of the referendum is as follows:

REFERENDUM CHALLENGING 2022 LAW AUTHORIZING CREATION OF COUNCIL TO SET MINIMUM WAGE AND WORKING STANDARDS FOR FAST-FOOD WORKERS. If the required number of registered voters sign this petition and it is timely filed, a 2022 law will not take effect unless approved at the next statewide general or special election after November 8, 2022. The challenged law:

· Authorizes creation of Fast Food Council (upon submission of 10,000 fast-food worker signatures) to set working standards and minimum wage (up to $22/hour in 2023, with capped annual increases) at fast-food restaurants with 100+ nationwide locations;

· Prohibits retaliation against fast-food workers for making certain workplace complaints.

Pursuant to Elections Code section 9604(b), proponents may withdraw a referendum at any time before the Secretary of State certifies it as qualified.

As a result of the withdrawal, certain provisions of Assembly Bill 1228 (Chapter 262, Statutes of 2023) become operative on January 1, 2024.

The proponents of the referendum, Amber Evans and Steven McDermed, may be contacted c/o Kurt R. Oneto, Nielsen Merksamer LLP, 1415 L Street, Suite 1200, Sacramento, CA 95814. They may also be reached at (916) 446-6752 and koneto@nmgovlaw.com.

