WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (Dec. 14, 2023) – A record number of Californians are expected to travel during one of the busiest holiday periods AAA has tracked in more than 20 years.

More than 115.2 million people are expected to travel during the holiday between December 23 and January 1. That number is 2.2 percent higher than last year and marks the second-highest number since 2000.

More than 15.4 million Calfornians will be among those packing their bags, beating the previous record set in 2019 by 2.6 percent.

Year-end holiday travel forecast

“The travel outline for the year-end holidays echoes what we’ve been seeing in travel throughout 2023,” said Brian Ng, Senior Vice President of Membership and Travel Marketing for AAA Northern California. “Despite high costs, more Americans are prioritizing creating memories with loved ones and exploring new destinations.”

AAA Northern California offers five holiday travel tips:

Check the forecast. Stay ahead of unexpected flight disruptions by monitoring real-time updates on your airline’s website or mobile app.

Stay ahead of unexpected flight disruptions by monitoring real-time updates on your airline’s website or mobile app. Avoid air travel mishaps. Consider reserving an airport parking spot, avoid checking in luggage if possible, and know your travel rights.

Consider reserving an airport parking spot, avoid checking in luggage if possible, and know your travel rights. Travel during off-peak periods. Drivers should anticipate up to 20 percent longer travel times nationwide. Opt for off-peak periods before 2 p.m. or after 8 p.m., if possible. The heaviest congestion is expected Saturday, December 23 and Thursday, December 28.

Drivers should anticipate up to 20 percent longer travel times nationwide. Opt for off-peak periods before 2 p.m. or after 8 p.m., if possible. The heaviest congestion is expected Saturday, December 23 and Thursday, December 28. Vehicle readiness. Ensure a stress-free road trip with a pre-trip inspection at a AAA Auto Repair Center to ensure your vehicle is road-ready. AAA expects over 900,000 travelers to seek roadside assistance nationwide over the year-end holidays.

Ensure a stress-free road trip with a pre-trip inspection at a AAA Auto Repair Center to ensure your vehicle is road-ready. AAA expects over 900,000 travelers to seek roadside assistance nationwide over the year-end holidays. Fuel efficiency. Use the AAA Mobile App’s newly added Apple Carplay features to locate the lowest gas prices along your route. The app can also be used to download a digital AAA Membership card, request roadside assistance, and access EV features.

About AAA Northern California

AAA has a proud history of serving Members for over 100 years. AAA is on a mission to create Members for life by unleashing the innovative spirit of 5,300 employees representing 6 million Members across Northern California, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, Montana, Wyoming, and Alaska. In addition to legendary roadside assistance, AAA offers home, auto, and life insurance, travel, and home security services. Learn more at AAA.com.