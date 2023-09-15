Santa Catalina Island, Calif. – California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response (OSPR) is investigating a potential oil spill from a sinking 62-foot fishing vessel that occurred at the back side of Santa Catalina Island this morning.

OSPR personnel are enroute. The team will assess the status of the vessel and pollution threat.

The amount of oil discharged is unknown at this time and under investigation.

More information will be released as it becomes available and is confirmed by the response team. Visit https://calspillwatch.wildlife.ca.gov/ for updated information on the spill and follow OSPR on X, Instagram and Facebook @CalSpillWatch.