SACRAMENTO – Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) released the following statement regarding the apparent victory of Proposition 1, which will enshrine the right to abortion and contraceptives in the California State Constitution, and further legislative efforts to protect reproductive rights:

“California sent a signal to the nation today, and the message is loud and clear: in our state, abortion is a right, and a conversation that will remain where it belongs – between a patient and their provider. I am thrilled that this constitutional amendment has been affirmed by voters, and that it will protect generations of Californians, and allow us to maintain control over our own bodies. While this is a positive step forward on the path, it’s certainly not the last, and my colleagues and I are committed to continuing our work on legislation and policy that will further protect reproductive rights and access in our state.”

The effort to enshrine the right to abortion and contraception began as SCA 10, a bill introduced by Pro Tem Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, and co-authored by a large coalition of Democratic legislators. The constitutional amendment received widespread support in both houses, passing its final legislative requirement on June 27, just three days after the U.S. Supreme Court released an opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade. This is the first time that California voters have had the opportunity to add the right to abortion and contraception to the state constitution, further solidifying California’s longtime standing as a nationwide leader on reproductive rights.